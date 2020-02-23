Prince of world records: Udaipur royal Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar sets a third Guinness World Record

“I believe in celebrating life every day, 24x7. It is a celebration about interacting with real people, young and old, understanding them, and helping them come to grips with issues, old and new,” he tells us. Excerpts from our interview...

What are your fondest memories of your growing years?

Life and growing up in The Palace has been a humbling experience! I live in our ancestral home besides a lake that is surrounded by hills; our private residence is Shambhu Niwas Palace.

I work from different places within the Complex, though my Secretariat is located near the Tripoliya, these are the famous gateways or Pols into The Palace. Every day, every season is special and I feel blessed that my memories are filled with such colours of gaiety and happiness!

The fondest memories are those of playing hide and seek with my siblings and friends around The Palace, whether it was the Durbar Hall or along the Manek Chowk.

It was great fun and there was no stopping us! Till date, my favourite haunt with friends is The Sunset Terrace. My place to unwind, relax and laugh in the company of my dearest ones.

Is it as fascinating as it appears to live in the gorgeous lake-facing palace of Udaipur?

Yes, yes, a million times yes! Every moment the light changes, the skies and hills appear and disappear magically from the clouds. You get to live and relish the ‘Now’. There can be no better or more blessed place than Udaipur and home for me.

I love the kitchens where I cook, experiment every now and then! Yes, we are three generations living together now...there are great moments of ‘highs’. Each is memorable and lovable.

You also took up work in hospitality, in order to better manage your family's properties...

While my life has been firmly rooted in Udaipur, I studied at the prestigious Blue Mountains International Hotel Management School. Hospitality does come naturally to people from my background; at Blue Mountains, I honed my hospitality skills with the best-in-class teachers and deans. To be abreast of all changes in F&B technology, management and service standards is what I learnt at the H-School.

Australia is a great land, and I feel there is a free-wheeling Aussie inside me. During my internships and summer jobs at Four Seasons and at another fine dining restaurant, I worked under some of the finest chefs, restaurant-owners and did, I sincerely hope, a good job of serving at all those banquets.

I had the privilege of working with some of the toughest bosses in Australia and back in India. The tough bosses were also the most inspiring ones; I learnt a lot from them, their creativity, amazing energy at all times and their focus on ‘giving their guests the best’.

No compromise on that! They are great leaders…Some nights were absolutely gruelling but then it was a wonderful experience. The people I met, my teachers, the friends I made are for a lifetime.

Tell us more about your recent endeavours which also set World Records...

I was wondering when you would raise the matter of the two Guinness World Records which made 2019 memorable!

The Vastra Daan campaign I launched from Udaipur is certainly a landmark. I cherish, value and salute all those who contributed with clothes and made it an amazing success. They revealed what gold was there in their hearts.

People from all over India and overseas contributed over 300,000 clothes. It started in a small way in Udaipur and then mushroomed into this huge campaign. Hats off to each donor and volunteer!

Quite the same with the Inspire Education: In just one day what we could achieve in collecting and despatching educational material for students!

Give, give, give: The only lesson that philanthropy teaches you…and I learnt it so well during these two social campaigns which made it to the

Guinness World Records.

What did I do and what did I learn: I used my network, my reach, my position to find new roads and new directions!

The Royal family of Mewar supports admirable causes including education. Are there any causes which are particularly close to your heart?

Education is empowerment. Way back in 1864 it was Maharana Shambhu Singh, one of my illustrious forefathers, who established an all-girls school in Udaipur, it was the first of its kind in that time and age. We continue to support that school which has passed into the hands of the local government.

Similarly, the Maharana Mewar Public School was my grandfather Maharana Bhagwat Singhji’s dream project which became a reality and today is one of the finest and most-awarded schools of Udaipur. As a Trustee, I am completely involved with the school.

Your little daughters appear to be the apple of your eye...

Fatherhood is such a special status and a huge responsibility. I give them – both Mohlakshika and Praneshwari – everything I possibly can in terms of time and energy. And I try to learn more and more from them!

Do you feel erstwhile royals have a greater role to play in society and nation-building?

Oh yes, certainly! Our roots are deep and ancient, our ties with our people go back centuries. That is why we voluntarily continue to nurture our relationships.

The Palace of Udaipur generates direct and indirect employment for thousands, I cannot whip out the numbers right now. But we believe in creating and sustaining livelihoods through all our commercial and non-commercial activities.

And we will continue to do so...