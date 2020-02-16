Polo passion

I use my own colours in powder form which I mix with turpentine and water and try to prepare a paste that could be different. The paste becomes watercolour and the horsemen and the horses come alive on my canvas,” explains Elizabeth.

Elizabeth hails from a family that owned a large number of horses in Sweden and ever since her childhood she has been riding and has competed in various equestrian events. “As I lived with horses, I developed a natural affinity towards the horses.

When I stopped competing, I never stopped riding because a life without riding horses was impossible. I have been riding in Kenya, South Africa and even in Jaipur — a city I love. When I am in Jaipur or Jodhpur, I ride and enjoy it,” she smiles.

Having been a rider she was inspired by the ancient tradition of horses in Rajasthan and the love they have for the horses. The love for horses took her beyond and she ventured into painting horses. She captures the players’ action and at the same time, she tries to capture the action of the horse — the legs and the eyes to make her work look expressive.

Elizabeth has travelled extensively in India and Africa and has herself been a polo player, which helps her understand the sport well. She has held her shows in Paris, Stockholm and Jaipur and is now trying to showcase her work in UK and US.

“Horses have been painted for centuries. Sculptors have also worked on horses as a subject. But polo art is the new craze and it is patronised by horse lovers who even commission artists to paint exclusively for them. Polo art could be rewarding, but a lot depends on how the painter has been able to capture the expressions and emotions. My paintings are in private collections in Europe. I normally paint in larger format and oil or watercolours of smaller sizes,” she concludes.