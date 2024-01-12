Numerology Prediction: From January 13 To 26 Based On Your Birth Number

Pic: Freepik

Number 1

Number 1 people will be influenced by numbers 1, 8, and 9. You will have to work hard, but you will be admired for your effort and emerge a favourite at work. Businesses will grow with good profits coming in. You are likely to make some good investments this month. You are forewarned against arrogance. Look after your health, follow good eating habits, and exercise. Relationships will be average. You need to control your anger and be caring towards your near and dear ones.

Number 2

You will be influenced by numbers 2, 8, and 9 this month. January might see you struggling in your career. You might face some ups and downs at work. Business people might encounter obstacles leading to losses. Financially, this is an average month. Monetary inflow will be less than expected. Relationships will be good and family members will be supportive. You are likely to have a good time with your partner. For singles, marriage is a big possibility. You might face a few fluctuations in your health, so get a check-up done.

Number 3

You will be influenced by numbers 3, 8, and 9 this month. Amicable solutions to existing problems will be found at the workplace and you will achieve a lot this month. A promotion is on the cards for number 3 natives. Business people will receive new projects and will have their hands full this month with good growth and profits. Relationships will be good. Singles will be in luck and marriage is a big possibility. Health will be good and you will be full of energy and enthusiasm.

Number 4

Number 4 people will be influenced by numbers 4, 8, and 9. You will have to work hard to achieve your goals and targets. Colleagues might not be cooperative and you might be blamed for the discord at work. Business people might have issues with their workers. Finance might be a cause of concern. You will have an average relationship with your partner, but your family will be supportive and caring. Some health issues might cause restlessness.

Number 5

Number 5 natives will be influenced by numbers 5, 8, and 9. You will experience stability and growth at work, and achieve your goals and targets. Businesses will do well and work-related travel will be fruitful. Finances will be good; you are likely to invest some money. The advice is to be safe and read all the documents properly. Health will be good you will be full of enthusiasm. Relationships will be good with your partner but a communication gap might occur with some family members.

Number 6

Number 6 people will be influenced by numbers 6, 8, and 9. This month will be reasonably satisfying. A trip abroad will be beneficial and win you accolades. Business people will collaborate with a foreign brand or get associated with them. Financially, a good phase but some delay in the inflow of money might cause stress. Relationships will be good and family will be happy and content with your attention and care. Singles will find their soulmates and enjoy a good bonhomie. On the health front, some skin problems and allergies might bother you.

Number 7

Number 7 people will be influenced by numbers 7, 8, and 9. You will receive appreciation from your seniors for your work. Your ideas will be put to work and you will be in the limelight. Business people will win over their competitors and see growth. Finances will be good. It is a good time to invest money for long-term gains. Relationships will be average. On the health front, you might suffer from headaches and insomnia.

Number 8

Number 8 people will be influenced by numbers 8 and 9. Number 8 natives might have a slow start professionally. Some unexpected delays and obstacles might cause stress. You might get an opportunity to change your job. Do not be impulsive. Business people might get a chance to change their line of work. Finances will be stable. Relationships will be average. Health will be robust and you will be full of energy and vitality.

Number 9

Number 9 people will be influenced by numbers 8 and 9. You have to work hard this month to achieve your goals and targets. You are likely to face some unforeseen obstacles causing delays and hindering your achievements. Businesses will face some ups and downs. Financially, it is not the best month for number 9 natives. You might have to use your savings to stay afloat. Relationships will be average but your partner will be supportive. Some health issues might crop up requiring medical attention.

(Disclaimer: These are generic predictions and not of a particular person)

(The writer is the founder of Doc Biindu Khuraana, Consultant, Numero-Vaastu & Signalyst)