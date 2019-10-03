Navratri and the nine colours

Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in India, and is celebrated for a period of nine (9) days. Each day is dedicated to a different avatar of Goddess Durga. The nine avatars of Goddess Durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

The festival is celebrated in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin, Sharada Navratri which takes place in the Gregorian months of September and October. Navratri signifies the victory of good over evil, when Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura, who had been at war with the gods. Apart from Sharada Navratri, Chaitra, Magha and Ashadha are the other seasonal Navratri.

Devotees of Maa Durga celebrate Navratri by performing Garba and Dandiya raas, the folk dance which originated in the state of Gujarat. In West Bengal, devotees perform Dhunuchi Nritya during Durga Puja. And on the occasion of Dusshera which is also known as Vijayadashami, the last day of the Durga Puja, women smear each other with sindur (vermillion), this Bengali Hindu tradition is called as Sindur Khela. Every year nine days of Navratri bring nine different colours. And each day of Navratri is associated with one colour and the devotees of Durga wear clothes of the same colour. It is believed that doing so brings prosperity, blessings and good luck.

Five days of Navratri have passed and right from day one, people have been following the nine-day colour code seriously. And today, we will talk about the upcoming days of Navratri and the colours which are associated with the Durga’s avatar. Starting with day six all the way to day nine, let’s understand what these colours signify and which Goddess is worshipped on which day...

DAY 6- GREEN:

Green is the colour for the sixth day this year. This colour of the sixth day signifies new beginnings and growth. This is the day of Goddess Katyayani.

DAY 7- GREY:

The colour of the seventh day is grey, a colour which stands for the strength of transformation. Hindus worship Goddess Kalaratri on day 7 and this day is called the Saptami.

DAY 8- PURPLE:

The the eighth day of Navratri is called Ashtami as per Hindu tradition. This year the colour of the day 8 is purple. This colour signifies the power of intellect and peace. People worship Goddess Mahagauri on this day.

DAY 9- PEACOCK GREEN:

This day is called Navami and is the last day of the Navratri festival. Goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri and many key rituals are performed on this day. The colour peacock green is believed to fulfil the desires of devotees.

-By Dr. Biindu Khuraana