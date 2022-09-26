Navratri 2022: 7 eco-friendly ways to decorate your house this Navratri

Navratri is here and you must have already done with all your preparations. The festival is spread across nine-nights and is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country.

Many people observe Navratri vrat to seek blessings of Goddess Durga, while others enjoy the festival by participating in garba and dandiya events. The festival also calls for decoration. If you are planning to adorn your home in an eco-friendly way, fret not, you’ve come to the right place! We will be giving you 7 eco -friendly decoration ideas so you can bring in Navratri better than ever before.

Cinnamon Stick Candles



Who would have thought that these little but magnificent spices tucked in our kitchen drawers would be of some decoration value? They do. All you have to do is take a big candle and glue cinnamon sticks all around for a beautiful, yet relaxed vibe.

Paper Lantern

A simple yet colourful paper can be used so creatively to make lanterns and garlands. They look pretty and call quite a lot of attention. You can even decorate it with some silver glitter paper for some added touch. Websites like Pinterest have plenty of ideas for paper lanterns. You can even make them out of old paper plates and cups.

Orange Diyas



One might wonder if we are talking about the colour orange, but no, we are talking about the fruit. The fruit orange can be an excellent diya replacement if ever you wanted to do something different for a change. The ‘orange’ diya looks attractive and classy if used along with the right decor. You can even create a fruit theme decor and you shall definitely receive a lot of compliments.

Mason Jars

Remember when you had to throw a huge of diyas after Navratri was over? Well, now with the Mason jar trend catching up, you can incorporate it into Navratri as well. You can buy a bunch of Mason jars from any home décor store and decorate and paint it with eco-friendly paint. You can add tea lights inside or fill it with water and use a floating candle. The best part about these jars is that it can be recycled the following year too.

Fairy Lights

Fairy lights are the best way to ornament any place. But if you use solar fairy lights, you’re having the best of both worlds. Solar fairy lights are relatively new in the market. They are however getting the attention of a lot of buyers. They look just like regular fairy lights but without a plug-in.

Flower Garlands

Flower garlands are an excellent way to decorate any dab and boring place. The other thing about flowers is that it holds a special place in Indian culture. Flowers have a pure natural element that’s hard to find in most store-bought decorations. Add some flowers on a string and decorate your walls with flower-string decorations.

Leaves

Nobody could have ever thought that leaves would have such a decorative element. You can be very creative when it comes to leaves. Palm, banana and fern leaves can be used for decorating because of their sheer uniqueness. With all these ideas, you will definitely win the first place when it comes to eco-friendly. Be sure to verify if all the items that you may use, are 100% eco-friendly.