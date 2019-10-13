My shutter sutra: Ganesh Saili reveals how he became a photographer

When did I, a teacher of English, begin this dalliance with photography? The Moment of Truth began in the summer of 1975 with the June issue of Imprint Magazine. R.V. Pandit, the owner-publisher announced the release of India’s first picture book: ‘Even though I say so, Ganga: Sacred River of India, with photographs by Raghubir Singh and text by Eric Newby is the finest pictorial book Indians have ever produced.’

I was smitten, sold hook — line and — sinker. ‘Someday!’ I said to myself, ‘I will have my own book!’

Later, the phone rang and a baritone boomed: ‘Ganesh would you consider teaching photography to our Officer Trainees?’ Santosh Mathew, coordinator for the foundation course was on the line.

‘Ah!’ I teased: ‘A joker in the pack?’

‘Of course not!’ He assured me: ‘It’d be good for future all-India service officer trainees to cultivate a hobby.’

‘Like a safety valve on a pressure cooker?’ I mocked.

Anyway, over the years, I have spent long hours initiating youngsters into topics like subject, composition and exposure.

Of course a few took to photography like ducks to water; others sank without a ripple. Dipping into the past, in my mind’s eye, I see Keshav Chandra, producing crystal images of places far and wide. More power to you Keshav! Meanwhile I shall ignore gossip that has you developing a glad eye for water-colours nowadays.