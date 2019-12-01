My big fat chic wedding, sum up the biggest shaadi trend of 2019

We got Chhaya to share the secrets of putting together a super luxe wedding…

- Make it FUN! It’s only when the bridal couple and their parents too are having fun, that the guests enjoy themselves too.

- Envelop the wedding with warmth. Take time out to greet everyone personally, hold their hands, show them you care and that’s why you invited them to share in your joy!

- Create email and WhatsApp invites to cut down on paper and make your wedding more sustainable.

- Minimise on flowers too. Go green and incorporate trees and plants into the décor instead.

- Bring a special touch to the wedding events in ways that interest you. (For instance, Dheer and Daria’s wedding had a mithai counter cooking up the most delicious array of gur (jaggery) mithai. Guests could choose whatever mithai they liked and it was then packed up for them to take home. At the sangeet ceremony, handmade ballerina-style footwear was handed over to ladies in sky-high heels so that they could knock off their stilettos and dance the night away in flat shoes. They were then encouraged to take home their temporary shoes, plus obviously their own stilettos, once they were ready to call it a night!)