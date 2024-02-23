Mumbai This Weekend: From Comedy To Music, Check What The City Has For Mumbaikars

Mumbaikars can look forward to an exciting weekend as the city is set to host some amazing events to impress its people. Whether you are someone who enjoys music or someone who wants to laugh out loud at comedy sessions, there's everything on the list.

11.11 PM Comedy Show (Ministry of Games, Juhu | Feb 24)

Always fascinated by the clock ticking 11.11? If you said a loud YES, we ask you to attend a comedy show themed so. It is open for people who are 18+ and has on the stage a mix of popular comedians and upcoming ones. Book here

Sunday Soul Sante (MMRDA Ground | Feb 24)

Soul Sante is a platform for artists to perform and win your hearts. And, that's happening in your city this Saturday. Attend the event to experience the grandeur and the echoes of the artistic vision and commitment to excellence. Ankur Tewari, Lisa Mishra, and Indus Creed are onboard for an unparalleled weekend lined up alongside a flea market and fun. Book here

Tote Bag Painting (Poco Loco Town | Feb 25)

If you want to spend a weekend detoxing yourself and exploring the creative person in you, head to this therapy workshop where you can paint and take home the tote bag you design. Book here

Classically Pure (Shanmukhananda Hall | Feb 25)

Music lovers who romance classic beats can attend a concert by Maestros Rahul Deshpande and Kaushiki Chakraborty who aim to rejoice the Sunday evening with some mesmerising tunes. Starting solo, it would culminate as a special duet to amaze the audience. Book here