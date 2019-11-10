Meeting with three Syednas

I am among the fortunate few who have met and seen the last three Syednas of the Dawoodi Bohra community: Syedna Taher Saifuddin RA, Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin RA and the present incumbent, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin TUS.

The manner in which they have guided their community and earned praise from not just their followers but leaders, preachers and persons from all walks of life across the world is indeed remarkable. It is my privilege to have known them and received their blessings.

Known for its entrepreneurship and philanthropic works, the Dawoodi Bohra community willingly contributes to social causes, which includes building hospitals and schools.