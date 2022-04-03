Maximum Medley: 'You've Got Mail', 'The Mister' by E L James and 'My S-Class Hunters', here are top picks of the week

Watch and Chill: You've Got Mail

What happens when the owner of a small bookshop meets the owner of a big bookstore chain? Yes, you thought it right! Rivalry from the word go. But what happens when the two come to know that they are email pals, who have been writing to each other for quite some time—under different names of course? That's a love story in the making! But Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan), owner of a small bookshop and Joe Fox owner of the bookstore chain, Fox Books, don't know that when they meet at first. They always end up insulting and fighting. But, as the narrative progresses, feelings change as they get to know each other better. Get on a fluffy, mushy ride with Kathleen and Joe, and fall in love!



Webtoon: My S-Class Hunters

Advertisement

'Tis the age of ranks and hunters—the F-rankers and S-rankers. Yoojin is an F-ranker overshadowed by his little brother, an S-ranker. But, all that Yoojin does is cause trouble in his baby brother's life. The two were leading their lives when a raid goes wrong leading to Yoojin's brother's death. His life is turned upside-down, and Yookin regrets not being there for his brother. And, now all Yoojin wants is to lead a quiet life, but as they say, life ain't easy and never goes according to your plans. What happens when he learns that he can help people become the amazing S-rankers? This ongoing webtoon will keep you wanting more and give you sleepless nights till the next episode is up.

Where to read: webtoons.com



Bookshelf: The Mister by E L James

Advertisement



The only reason I picked up this book was that it was from the author of Fifty Shades, E L James. But The Mister ain't anything like the erotic series that catapulted James on the road to literary success. The book revolves around Alessia Demachi, an Albanian, who is on the run after escaping from the clutches of the human traffickers. She is in an unknown country, London. But luckily, her mother's pen pal, Magda, lives there. She offers her a place to stay. Alessia soon takes up a job as a cleaner at Maxim Trevelyan's, place—whom she calls Mister. There’s sexual tension between them from the beginning. While the two are beginning to explore where the tension might take them, things take a turn when the kidnappers come knocking on Maxim and Magda’s home looking for Alessia. Secrets come tumbling out of the closet leaving not just Maxim but also Alessia bewildered when her soon-to-be fiance lands in London. Get ready for a slow-burn read!

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:00 AM IST