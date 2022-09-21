Maksun Biotech: Nurturing budding entrepreneurs through the PCD model

Pharmaceutical Industry is the safest and evergreen industry when it comes to economic ups and downs. Many budding entrepreneurs want to try their luck in the industry but due to associated costs and lack of experience, they feel hesitant to start. But rising name such as Maksun Biotech comes to the rescue in such cases. The organization helps many individuals turn into successful entrepreneurs by providing necessary support through their PCD model. The company provides a wide range of pharmaceutical products across the country.

Maksun Biotech Private Limited is an ISO-certified pharmaceutical organization that markets and sells a complete range of medicinal products which include under 10 brands namely Blair Remedies, Vezin Pharma, Gynaemak, Denblue, Chinvas Dental Care, Adrif Vision, Shinom Cosmeceuticals, Rehan Care, Kenriz Care, and Kaashmi Derm O Cos. It is the brainchild of Ruchir Kumar Arora, Dr. Himanshu Arora, and Dr.Darshan Lal Arora.

The company sells a range of 1100+ products through their associates including 400 products from their newly opened Vezin Pharma division. The founders unanimously selected the PCD model of business as it helps in creating many more entrepreneurs who will be offering products from Maksun Biotech. Nurturing the business skills of associates through complete product and marketing support from the organization. Maksun Biotech has so far helped more than 1000 people to turn into successful entrepreneurs.

Maksun Biotech provides its franchisees with a complete monopoly over their region, which means that they do not have to compete with any other franchisee within their area. This not only ensures maximum growth for the franchisee but also helps the company to make its complete range of products available to its customers through a single window. Through the PCD model company has been able to transact into deepest territories as it gets proper local infrastructural support from its associates.

Maksun Biotech’s growth so far is backed by the wide range of quality pharmaceutical and derma care products it sells through its franchisees across India. It has a presence in almost all Indian states. After the launch of its Vezin Pharma division company is planning to add at least 200 more associates by the end of this year. The company offers general medicines under the Vezin Pharma brand.

According to co-founder Dr. Himanshu Arora “Our aim is to take general to critical care medicines to most underserved regions so far with the help of our associates. We are focusing on the region where people still do not have access to quality medicines.”

