Loneliness of the long distance painter V S Gaitonde

For the first time this exhibition brings together the works from two iconic collections in the city that were put together from the early 1950s.

Fourteen more works from the Jehangir Nicholson collection reflect the collector's great admiration for Gaitonde’s oeuvre and the TIFR collection that came into being through the great foresight of the institute's director Dr Homi Bhabha.

In addition one sees works from the Pundole Gallery that had a relationship with the artist from his early days till his death in 2001.