Letter from the hills: White Christmas

Years later, I wonder if it was the baize table to blame? Were we so intent on snooker that we heard not a thing? Looking back over the years sieved by, nothing can possibly equal the magic of that night.

Stepping off the verandah, we found ourselves in the middle of a perfect white out - there was fresh snow all around, lots of it. It had snowed heavily, two feet. The crunch underfoot reminded me that to walk on fresh snow is a privilege denied to many.

Near Clock Tower, we found the town drunk, curled up, asleep on the roadside, in a berm of snow.

‘Let’s lift him!’ said a friend, turning Good Samaritan. ‘He will freeze to death.’

Yanking him out, we frog-marched him home through Landour. Up the steps to his home. We knock on the door. A young lad peeped through the door, eyed us suspiciously and said: ‘Which of you buggers got my father drunk?’

Time to step back into the snow. Outside it was as if someone had finally cleaned up the filth of the hill station albeit briefly, or at least covered up the mess with a white bed sheet. Silence reigned. No cars, no horns, not a whisper in the silence.

Only a White Christmas all the way!