Letter from the hills: More than an apple a day

‘What happens in a medical emergency?’ Any Johnny-come-to-town-lately will always ask.

‘Go to a witch-doctor!’ I feel like snapping, but bite my tongue.

That was true in the 1960s. There were quacks to the left; quacks to the right; and we were a village pond of quacks. We had Dr Bahaduri who specialised in matters sexual. He even had twin billboards atop his tin-roof, one had a sleeping lion and the other - after a visit to the doctor’s no doubt - the pride of Africa roaring at the sky.

Until the local police came visiting.

‘What have I done?’ The doctor muttered.

The answer was in the warrant. A man - alive and kicking - had been certified dead. Trouble was the wife had claimed the insurance and decamped. Our doctor was produced before a magistrate.

‘Arrey doctor Sa’ab! What’s happened?’ asked the old judge, recognising the doctor from the days of an errant youth.

‘I’ve certified as dead a man but he’s alive.’