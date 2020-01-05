Letter from the hills: Cake; Making it on high

The fault, you could say, was entirely ours. One of our bakers wanted to start a regular bakery, but he failed to raise the dough. Instead he ended up with his fingers in too many pies.

Left on their own, the pies posed no problem. It was his baking - of hash-cookies - often with interesting results. For instance, on one occasion, the village idiot ate one too many, letting the proverbial cat-out-of-the-bag and amongst the pigeons.

Sitting in a corner of the Children’s Park or Jhulaghar, he was wrapped up in his woolly world of magic and dreams, turned into Alexander the Great (or Sikander-e-Azam), imagining himself perched on a bend in the Rubicon.

‘Seleucus?’ yelled he to his ablest General.

‘Ji Jahanpanah?’ (Yes! Emperor!) modulating his own voice, he answered himself.

‘Utaro Fauj!’ (Let the troops go cross!’)

But today, Seleucus Nicator advised caution: ‘Jahanpanah nadi mein baarh ayi hui hai!’ (The river is in spate!)

‘Seleucus! Utaro Fauj!’ (Let the troops go cross!) Raged the irate Emperor.