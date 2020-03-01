L’affaire to remember: Conversations with Bhumi Pednekar, Shantanu Moitra and more

But ‘new beginnings’ have to respect the past and preserve the present. Her activism, simply put is, “We’ve pushed our planet beyond repair. It’s our responsibility to safeguard it for the future generation. I’ve a voice that people listen to so I’m spreading the word, to make small changes daily and make an impact.”

In the beginning, there’s music

While the conversation with Bhumi was about food, our conversation with Shantanu da established that music is the food of the soul. Talking about his 100-day excursion in the Himalayas and how it inspired his compositions, the musician said, “The whole game is silence. As a species, if we understand silence we would be a healthier planet.

If we understand silence, we would be making music, not noise. Silence can only happen if you are confident. In the Himalayas, they have no problem with silence. They have what they have and they are confident about it, however little it be. Here we’re not confident thanks to too many options. But without silence music can’t happen.”

While the discussion traversed through various valleys and plateaus of how music connected to our emotions and a slightly heated conversation around remixes, it paused for a while on the topic of adaptation vs inspiration in music. The music composer of ‘3 Idiots’ said, “In the evolution of music, folk music came first.

Then came classical music followed by pop music. Classical music, be it Beethoven, Bach, Mozart are all adapted from folk music — that’s adaptation. Unlike writers/ painters, musicians don’t have anything physical; it is a tune, seven notes.

Now, if you hear a Hungarian folk song and love that, you may adapt it. But I don’t know what inspiration means! Either it’s adapted or lifted - no middle path here.”

Travel to Love

Travelling was still the theme when actor couple Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra met us, right at the start of a new travel web series titled ‘Baby Yatra’. Talking about it, the two explained the tagline ‘Where does God live?’ Teejay credited their twin children who had once asked them ‘Where does God live?” When Karanvir responded with “In your heart,” they had said, “No really, where does he live?”

Karanvir said that they planned to visit as many places of worship as possible to make the children understand that one can believe in one God but definitely have to respect all.

Teejay chipped in with, “We don’t want to be pushy about religion at this point with them. It should be an adventure but they’re also experiencing history. Hopefully they’ll develop a love for history.”

The couple, whose marriage was “arranged by God”, stated that love is their religion and they have stated so on their children’s visa applications as well. To all people who want to travel, all they say is ‘go sustainable’. Carry your own coffee cups and bottles to ensure that we keep the places clean. Reduce, reuse, recycle — the best kind of new beginning for our planet.