Judgemental Hai Kya? When it comes to women, the answer still seems yes

Bengali actresses-turned-MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were constantly trolled for “not behaving or dressing like politicians”. But how does one’s appearance have any bearing on being a lawmaker? A few days later, His Holiness the Dalai Lama got embroiled in a sexism row after joking that if his successor was to be a woman, she would have to be very attractive.

Now, the Dalai Lama’s comment may be brushed off as being a self-deprecating joke or the Tibetan spiritual leader’s lack of knowledge of the English language, but the fact remains that his comments and those of the trolls targeting the two Trinamool Congress MPs stem from the fact that women are judged not only on their work, but also their looks.

Strike a chord...with confidence

Nalini Nambiar, who has vast experience having worked in the IT industry, banking, BPO sector as well as in the infrastructure industry, disputes that fact. She asserts, “I believe being successful in the workplace is about displaying confidence. Regardless of whether or not you are considered ‘good looking’, it is important to display that you are self-assured. People cannot believe in you if you do not believe in yourself. Self confidence is the best outfit.”

Former Ponds Femina Miss India 2005 finalist Suchitra Varma has a different outlook. She states, “Coming from a fashion background, beauty—or let’s put it as attractiveness—does hold a lot of importance to me but ‘Beauty with Brains’ is what most jobs seek. Certainly, attractive women do have a leg up in a job interview but that won’t sustain if they lack the skills required.”

She continues, “Looks need not be about just being beautiful. It is in the way you present yourself. I know some women who might not be termed beautiful physically, but they have amazing sense of dressing, vocabulary or wit! Like they say, you never get a second chance to make a first impression, although the first impression might be unreliable, it is essential to be attractive (in whatever way) to at least strike a chord.”

And may be that is what the Dalai Lama also meant, that to be able to be heard and strike a chord his successor had to be attractive.