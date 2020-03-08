International Women's Day 2020: The WOW factor that makes para sportswomen iconic and inspirational

At a time when sports in India is largely about cricket or football, there are a few unsung heroes who have made heads turn through their amazing achievements in sports despite being differently abled. These iconic women are flexing their strength off the field to also address serious issues in society.

It all started when 30-year-old para badminton player Manasi Joshi created history by clinching gold at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in August last year. Manasi, who had met with an accident in 2011, defied all odds and despite an artificial leg, chased her dream.

Similar is the case with para badminton player Parul Parmar. Parmar, who came from a family that was into badminton, was afflicted by Poliomyelitis at young age. “For others it was a defect, however for me, it was due to the polio that the doctors suggested I do exercises.

My mother sent me to practice badminton along with my father and that’s how I started to play,” says the 2009 Arjuna Awardee. She shares, “Whenever I find myself in a difficult situation, I remind myself of all the people rooting for me which helps me motivate myself to keep going and find solutions to every problem that I face.”