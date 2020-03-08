International Women's Day 2020: One step forward, two steps backwards?

It is usually assumed that the new generation has to struggle much less than the previous one because it has the benefit of the struggles of the earlier generation. But it is not always the case. Our constitution framers and the previous generation of feminists ensured that equality is enshrined in our constitution and the rights of women and other marginalised groups are protected by law.

Indian judiciary has been quite forthcoming, at times, in protecting the rights of women, be it guardianship rights, right to abortion, sexual harassment at work places, rape law etc.

It is true that we find women today in varied fields be it defence, sports, science and technology, aviation, business, media, etc. They are the inspiring stories of women’s progress in India that deserve to be acknowledged when we are marking International Women’s Day.

Yet, we see a widening gap between the constitution, laws and the policies of the government and the actual status of women on ground.

It is true that today’s youth, especially girls, are conscious of their rights, particularly right to equality. This is the case in remote areas as well, where the girls are agitated by the discrimination they face at home and in society.

The increasing brutal violence against girls is bringing them on to the roads demanding justice; yet the not so woman friendly workspaces and transport facilities are keeping most of them away from gainful employment.

While education and access to social media are making them vociferous in expressing their opinions, the same social media is reinforcing regressive social values which are curtailing their freedom.

While more women are coming forward to report, register and resist violence, discrimination and injustice, the delay in the prosecution and judicial processes is frustrating the youth, often leading to tacit approval of extra constitutional retribution like in the case of the encounter killing of the rape accused by the Telangana Police. These could have long term implications for equality and justice for all.

The struggle today is to protect what was achieved so far through constitution and laws to provide a life of dignity, ensure equal opportunities and freedom to exercise their rights to women as equal citizens of the country.

The resurgence of regressive ideologies aided by the media explosion and the insecurities of identity in a globalised economy will take us to the dark ages if we do not resist them. This generation is definitely ‘I am generation equality’ and they have an uphill task of ensuring that freedom, equality and justice become everyone’s entitlement.