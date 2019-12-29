Indian of the year

My vote would go to India’s number one neurosurgeon, Dr. Satish V. Khadilkar (MD, DM, DNBE, FIAN, FICP, FAMS, FRCP), the incumbent Dean of Bombay Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences. Dr Khadilkar has held leadership positions in various organisations including the Muscular Dystrophy Society, Multiple Sclerosis Society India, Indian Academy of Sciences, Parkinson's Disease Movement Disorder Society, Indian Academy Neurology, and Neurological Society India. Most recently he was conferred a Fellowship by the Royal College of Physicians (London). In the context of an acute shortage of neurology workforce in India today, it is heartening to know that Dr. Khadilkar is a role model that many young doctors choose to follow.

— Dr. C.N. Purandare, Gynaecologist-Obstetrician & Immediate Past President of the International Federation of Gynaecology & Obstetrics (FIGO)