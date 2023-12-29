IBC Has Unequivocally Misused Into A Tool For Money Laundering In India, Says Legal Eagle Of India's White-Collar Crimes Practice: Dr.Kshitija Wadatkar Wankhede

The staggeringly different opinions and interpretations of statutes, and her bold stands on corporate and criminal laws are adored by top corporate people of the country. On the eve of the new year, we have been given the incredible chance to interview Dr Kshitija, one of the Top 8 emerging Indian women recognised by "India Today". In a brief conversation, we come to know the inspiring story of an acclaimed lawyer for VIPs as a Litigation strategist, corporate advisor and negotiation expert Dr Kshitija Wadatkar will motivate you to not give up in life.

Her journey from a small town in Maharashtra named Wardha to a South Bombay and managing clients like Nikhil Kamath COO of Zerodha, and Rashesh Shah Chairman of Edelweiss, Parag Shah famous MLA of Ghatkopar among many others, she rose like a phoenix and never looked back.

Starting her firm Kshitija Wadatkar & Associates ( W & W) in 2015 as a first-generation lady lawyer, she has been the face behind some of the biggest and most talked-about deals and Litigations in India. Dr Kshitija Wadatkar and her team have been at the forefront of the Edelweiss group in a criminal case filed by the wife of the late Mr Nitin Desai. She is known for her exceptional knowledge of financial crimes, criminal laws landed her representing India's top people and corporate houses. Excerpts from the interview:

How IBC has unequivocally misused into a tool for money laundering in India? Kindly elaborate for our readers.

IBC has become a tool for many errant businesses, especially in real estate to bypass stringent criminal liability and regulatory action. Although courts have time and again reiterated supremacy of IBC over all other laws including PMLA, with little clarity under IBC to hold the history sheeter past management liable under these laws is making many businesses to choose IBC route to get clean chit for past liabilities on the one hand and ensure control of the corporate debtor through proxies who window dress resolution process, on the other.My experience has come across many developers choosing this route and in the process cheat innocent societies / flat buyers.”opined expert lawyer Dr Kshitija.

Tell us about your formative days and how they helped you become who you are today?

Imagine dreaming of practising at the Principal Bench of the Bombay High Court for the Lawyer who was “Student of the Year” of her University. The law topper who came from small town knows no one in metro , and facing the daunting challenge of starting your journey in Mumbai with a monthly salary of Rs. 5000 /- due to the lack of references. That's exactly what I experienced, but I refused to let that stop me. With unwavering determination, I fought tooth and nail to achieve my dream, and finally, after overcoming numerous obstacles, I tasted the sweet fruit of success.

“I'll always be humbled for experiences throughout and for never giving up on my aspirations. After two long years of hard work and perseverance, I was finally selected to work for a top-tier law firm where I gained invaluable experience working with some of the most renowned corporate houses in the country. But it was a commitment, I gave it to myself that I would return this favour in the form of a contribution towards society. And it was not possible without having my own organisation. That intention to serve others changed everything” explained Kshitija.

She made a bold move in 2015 by launching her own law firm after spending six years in top-tier law firms. Although she started an organisation, it wasn't easy to manage motherhood along with it. At times, she had to keep her baby in the parking lot for hours..

Imagine a determined woman who wants to empower female lawyers from small towns.

She believes that with a little bit of courage, they can make a significant impact in the legal world.

That's why she is giving them a chance to shine and prove their worth. It's a beautiful gesture, don't you think?Now, Kshitija is proud to say that she is the first female-run and female-led White Collar Crimes Law Firm in India.

In a notable development, she joined the Board of Advisors as an Independent Director of Man Infra, and Finolex Cables, a well-known Public Listed companies in India.

Your firm is also known for fighting cases for underprivileged women on a pro bono basis. Whether this new role affect your contribution toward your social issues ?”

Women are truly capable of achieving wonders and moving mountains. They excel in their multifaceted careers, while also fulfilling their responsibilities towards their children, family, and society. The world may try to underestimate their potential, but they continue to prove themselves time and time again..” asserts Kshitija.

“I am dedicated to working on women's cases not only to ensure justice, but also to challenge and shift societal perspectives on women. Although it may take time, we must continue to push for change in this male-dominated society," she confidently stated. Drawing from her own experiences, she has successfully balanced her work and motherhood while advocating for women in need.She further added that Feminism is most of the time taken into a negative sense by society. Feminism is not about fighting for the concept that men and women are the same. It's an acceptance of society that men and women are different but both individuality should be respected and accepted equally.

Dr Kshitija's a PhD holder in Constitutional Law and Human Rights. In 2023, India Today named her as one of the top eight emerging female Indians in the country. We wish her luck in making an excellent contribution to society.