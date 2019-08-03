How women’s rugby is gaining ground in India

If you live in the vicinity, every Sunday you might see a bunch of girls at the Mumbai Gymkhana ground or at the NCL ground in Pune playing rugby and working hard to strengthen their skills.

Reading this, one might go, ‘Wait, what? Girls and rugby?? No way’. Fact is, this is happening not just in Mumbai and Pune but also in states like Orissa, Bihar and many more.

For most of us, rugby will be a sport dominated by huge men pushing, hurting, throwing and running all over the place with a ball shaped like an egg. However, you might be surprised to see this myth being busted by some tough girls who are strong-willed and passionate about the sport.

Since its introduction in India, rugby has been quite a talking point. However, like any other newly emerging trends, rugby also had to go through the initial acceptance hiccups; but the sport is now known, accepted, and also a part of the regular school and college curriculums.

Back in 2006, when introduced in Pune by South Africa-returned coaches Suhrud and Swapneel Khare, there were only around 8 club teams in Pune. A little over a decade now, and the popularity of the sport has grown in leaps and bounds with almost 22 states having their rugby teams lined up and in action almost every week.

Over the years, the takers for the sport amongst girls has increased with the number of women participants growing every year. This was largely due to the efforts of the Indian Rugby Football Union as they came up with the The Get into Rugby programme back in 2012.

The whole idea of the programme was to bust the myths that surround the sport with an emphasis that children can play rugby in safe surroundings and it was not about hitting and falling and breaking bones!

All this has led to an increase in female participants over the years—from 42034 in 2016, to 67062 in 2017 and 54342 till September 2018. Also, the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences at Bhubaneswar, Orissa has been training over 1,000 young players from rural backgrounds, and surprisingly, the number of girls enrolling for the game has been catching a lot of attention.