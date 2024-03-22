Holi 2024: Pre-Holi Skincare Tips You Should Follow

As Holi is just around the corner, we need to make sure that our skin is ready to fight the harmful chemicals and colours. Holi is a celebration of colours, but we don’t realise that the colours contain chemicals that are very harmful for our skin and further leads to many skin problems. Prep your skin for this Holi celebration with the following the tips given below:

Keep your skin moisturised

Moisturising your skin daily is very essential as it keeps your skin hydrated and feels fresh. To protect your skin from the harmful colours try to apply a thick layer of moisturise on your face, neck and hands. This makes sure your skin is protected by a layer shield that doesn't let your skin get affected much by the colours.

Sunscreen is must

Be it any occasion applying sunscreen everyday after every 2-3 hours is a must to protect your skin. Use a good amount of sunscreen after applying moisturiser to your face during the Holi, it gives a layer to your skin and protects you from colours and outdoor UV rays. Opt for good quality sunscreen with SPF 30+ or higher.

Oiling your hair

Make sure to oil your hair thoroughly before playing Holi. Applying oil in your hair gives protection from the harmful colours. Oil also makes it easier for you to wash off the colours from your hair. Colours can also damage your hair badly, so make sure you oil it beforehand.

Cover yourself

Try to cover yourself with full sleeve clothes. Wear a full sleeve t-shirt and full pants that could cover your maximum skin from the harmful colours. Try not to expose your skin to colours as it gets really hard to remove it later and further leads to skin irritation and other problems.

Opt for Organic/Eco-friendly colours

Try to play safe Holi with organic or eco-friendly colours. It doesn't irritate your skin and makes it easy to remove it later. You can make organic colours at home easily with home ingredients that are safe and more beneficial for your skin.