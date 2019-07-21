Helping mummy fly

Caring for animals, food, and travelling are some of the best moments I have shared with my mother,” says 35-year-old travel writer Raul Dias, who fully supported his widowed mother’s remarriage at the age of 64.

“My identity has always been ‘Rani ka beta’ and thus, changing my name felt like it was the right thing to do,’’ affirms Aakash Ranison, a 23-year-old travel buff, who chose his mother’s name as his own surname.

“My mother has done so much for me and I wanted to do something for her too. This was my way of thanking her,’’ vouches Gokul Sreedhar, a 23-year-old who helped his mother remarry.

In the 21st century, when women are still struggling to be empowered, these young men are effortlessly setting an example for all the sons around the world to encourage and empower their mothers.