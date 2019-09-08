Happy Onam: Feast and cook your Sadhya too!

Come September and it’s time for Keralites to celebrate Onam, Kerala’s harvest festival to commemorate the revered king Maveli. Lord Krishna is invoked with sparkling, ornate brass lamps, homes decorated with pookkalam (flowers). An extravagant vegetarian sadhya is prepared.
Mumbai restaurants offer Onam Sadhya (feast) where you can indulge in all the traditional 26 items ranging from kaalan, olan, sambar, pachadi, chamandi, to a variety of payasams and glazed Kerala banana, all served lovingly on banana leaves.
The accompaniments of pickles and fries like papadams, jackfruit and banana chips occupy a prime place on the leaf. Onam Ashamsakal! (That translates as Happy Onam!)
Sous Chef Dinesha Amin – South Indian Cuisine, The Leela Mumbai
ith an extensive spread of traditional delicacies and local favourites, this festive menu promises to transport you to the Land of Spices. Guests can take their pick from the carefully curated à la carte menu or opt for the traditional Onam Sadhya (set menu) From Sep 11 to 13 at Jamavar, only for dinner
A Special Onam Lunch Buffet at Citrus featuring an array of traditional delicacies and festive favourites on Sep 11 at all-day-diner Citrus.
Avial
Ingredients:
Carrot 50 gms
Beans 50 gms
Drumstick 30 gms
White pumpkin 50 gms
Snake gourd 50 gms
Raw banana 50 gms
Runner beans 50 gms
Yam 50 gms
Grated coconut 80 gms
Yoghurt 40 gms
Cumin seeds 5 gms
Green chili 2 ea
Curry leaves 5 – 6 leaves
Coconut oil 40 ml
Turmeric powder ½ tsp
Salt to taste
Method
Boil all the vegetables with turmeric and salt.
Make a coarse paste of chili, coconut, cumin seeds and curry leaves
Once the vegetables are boiled, retain the vegetables with some water in which the vegetables were boiled
Add the paste and beaten yoghurt in the boiled vegetables and cook for some time
Add salt and drizzle coconut oil from top and serve lukewarm
Masterchef Bala, The Orchid Hotel
Restaurant: South of Vindhyas
Lavish Onam Buffet on September 10, 11 & 12 for lunch and dinner
Paruppu Vadai
Ingredients:
Chana dal 1 cup
Urud dal ¼ cup
Tuvar dal ¼ cup
Red and green chillies 3 each
Sliced onion (optional) 1
Hing powder ¼ tsp
Curry leaves a sprig
Salt to taste
Oil for frying
Method:
Wash and soak the dals for 2 to 3 hours
Coarsely grind dals, chillies and hing with very little water
Mix in onion slices, salt and curry leaves
Heat oil in a deep pan
Take a lemon-sized portion of the dal mixture on the palm
Flatten it lightly and gently introduce it in the oil
You can fry, 4 to 5 vadais at a time, till golden brown
Serve as a starter
Nitin Balan
Udaya Lunch Home, Acharya Marg, Chembur
Sadhya on September 11 from 11 am to 4 pm
Okra Pachadi (Bhendi raita)
Ingredients:
Okra (bhendi) cut into roundels 4
Dense curd 1 large cup
Coconut grated /14 cup
Green chillies 1 or 2
Oil for tempering
Salt to taste
Mustards and red chillies for tempering
Method:
Deep fry okra and keep aside
Grind coconut and green chillies into a fine paste
Beat the curd. Combine ground paste, salt and fried okra
Temper with mustard seeds and red chillies
Mr. Narayanaswamy
Mani’s Lunch Home Chembur
They are hosting a Grand Onam lunch on September 11 at Fine Arts Society, Chembur
Cabbage Thoran
Ingredients:
Chopped cabbage 2 cups
Tuvar dal ¼ cup
Grated coconut 4 tbsp
Green chilles chopped 2
Turmeric a pinch
Curry leaves a sprig
Oil for cooking
Cooked tuvar dal for garnish
Mustard seeds for tempering
Salt to taste
Method:
Boil dal just right (don’t overcook), set aside
Heat oil in a pan and temper with mustard seeds
Once the seeds splutter, add cabbage and cook with turmeric and salt
Combine dal, coconut, green chillies into the cooked cabbage
Garnish with curry leaves, tuvar dal and serve with sambar or rasam rice.
