Happy Onam: Feast and cook your Sadhya too!

Come September and it’s time for Keralites to celebrate Onam, Kerala’s harvest festival to commemorate the revered king Maveli. Lord Krishna is invoked with sparkling, ornate brass lamps, homes decorated with pookkalam (flowers). An extravagant vegetarian sadhya is prepared.

Mumbai restaurants offer Onam Sadhya (feast) where you can indulge in all the traditional 26 items ranging from kaalan, olan, sambar, pachadi, chamandi, to a variety of payasams and glazed Kerala banana, all served lovingly on banana leaves.

The accompaniments of pickles and fries like papadams, jackfruit and banana chips occupy a prime place on the leaf. Onam Ashamsakal! (That translates as Happy Onam!)

Sous Chef Dinesha Amin – South Indian Cuisine, The Leela Mumbai