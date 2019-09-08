Featured News

Happy Onam: Feast and cook your Sadhya too!

By Gita Hari

Come September and it’s time for Keralites to celebrate Onam, Kerala’s harvest festival to commemorate the revered king Maveli. Lord Krishna is invoked with sparkling, ornate brass lamps, homes decorated with pookkalam (flowers). An extravagant vegetarian sadhya is prepared.

Mumbai restaurants offer Onam Sadhya (feast) where you can indulge in all the traditional 26 items ranging from kaalan, olan, sambar, pachadi, chamandi, to a variety of payasams and glazed Kerala banana, all served lovingly on banana leaves.

The accompaniments of pickles and fries like papadams, jackfruit and banana chips occupy a prime place on the leaf. Onam Ashamsakal! (That translates as Happy Onam!)

Sous Chef Dinesha Amin – South Indian Cuisine, The Leela Mumbai

ith an extensive spread of traditional delicacies and local favourites, this festive menu promises to transport you to the Land of Spices. Guests can take their pick from the carefully curated à la carte menu or opt for the traditional Onam Sadhya (set menu) From Sep 11 to 13 at Jamavar, only for dinner

A Special Onam Lunch Buffet at Citrus featuring an array of traditional delicacies and festive favourites on Sep 11 at all-day-diner Citrus.

Avial

Ingredients:

Carrot 50 gms

Beans 50 gms

Drumstick 30 gms

White pumpkin 50 gms

Snake gourd 50 gms

Raw banana 50 gms

Runner beans 50 gms

Yam 50 gms

Grated coconut 80 gms

Yoghurt 40 gms

Cumin seeds 5 gms

Green chili 2 ea

Curry leaves 5 – 6 leaves

Coconut oil 40 ml

Turmeric powder ½ tsp

Salt to taste

Method

  • Boil all the vegetables with turmeric and salt.

  • Make a coarse paste of chili, coconut, cumin seeds and curry leaves

  • Once the vegetables are boiled, retain the vegetables with some water in which the vegetables were boiled

  • Add the paste and beaten yoghurt in the boiled vegetables and cook for some time

  • Add salt and drizzle coconut oil from top and serve lukewarm

Masterchef Bala, The Orchid Hotel

Restaurant: South of Vindhyas

Lavish Onam Buffet on September 10, 11 & 12 for lunch and dinner

Ingredients:

Chana dal 1 cup

Urud dal ¼ cup

Tuvar dal ¼ cup

Red and green chillies 3 each

Sliced onion (optional) 1

Hing powder ¼ tsp

Curry leaves a sprig

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Method:

Wash and soak the dals for 2 to 3 hours

Coarsely grind dals, chillies and hing with very little water

Mix in onion slices, salt and curry leaves

Heat oil in a deep pan

Take a lemon-sized portion of the dal mixture on the palm

Flatten it lightly and gently introduce it in the oil

You can fry, 4 to 5 vadais at a time, till golden brown

Serve as a starter

Nitin Balan

Udaya Lunch Home, Acharya Marg, Chembur

Sadhya on September 11 from 11 am to 4 pm

Okra Pachadi (Bhendi raita)

Ingredients:

Okra (bhendi) cut into roundels 4

Dense curd 1 large cup

Coconut grated /14 cup

Green chillies 1 or 2

Oil for tempering

Salt to taste

Mustards and red chillies for tempering

Method:

Deep fry okra and keep aside

Grind coconut and green chillies into a fine paste

Beat the curd. Combine ground paste, salt and fried okra

Temper with mustard seeds and red chillies

Mr. Narayanaswamy

Mani’s Lunch Home Chembur

They are hosting a Grand Onam lunch on September 11 at Fine Arts Society, Chembur

Ingredients:

Chopped cabbage 2 cups

Tuvar dal ¼ cup

Grated coconut 4 tbsp

Green chilles chopped 2

Turmeric a pinch

Curry leaves a sprig

Oil for cooking

Cooked tuvar dal for garnish

Mustard seeds for tempering

Salt to taste

Method:

Boil dal just right (don’t overcook), set aside

Heat oil in a pan and temper with mustard seeds

Once the seeds splutter, add cabbage and cook with turmeric and salt

Combine dal, coconut, green chillies into the cooked cabbage

Garnish with curry leaves, tuvar dal and serve with sambar or rasam rice.

