Going deeper at Rukhsaan Art

Whenever there is a group show of young artists displaying their work, there will always be one or two that really stand out for sheer innovation and creativity. Not that the others are lacking in their efforts but for this writer the works of Kiyomi Talaulicar, are tour de force. One of our fast-rising modernists, her behind-the-scenes story is worth listening to.
In her own words: “There are two works here viz. 'Mother's Note', a mixed media on arches paper, acrylic and pencil, ink, charcoal, coffee and tea staining on arches paper, and ‘Mother’, which is a mixed media work on arches paper, including acrylic, pencil, ink, coffee and tea staining on arches paper.
My mother’s health was critical, she was in the ICU fighting a terrible infection. Not coherent at times. I thought I'd encourage her to try to write something... anything she thought of or felt. She was happy to and wrote a lot of what seemed scribbles at first, and changed gradually day by day into beautiful words. Also though I've used coffee and tea staining before in my work, it took a special meaning this time in both images as my mother loves coffee and my mother in-law loves tea."
Reminds me of the legendary figurative and landscape watercolourist, the late John Fernandes. When he lay dying in hospital (he was on his last dialysis), he gasped to his wife and requested for paper and pencil. He then looked at the ceiling one last time and drew it! Imagine the man's dedication to his art even in his last moments!
Kiyomi Talaulicar’s ‘Mother’s Note’ reminds one of the same urge to get across something from one dimension to another.
Her mother-in-law also lay in hospital, critical, therefore the tree dedicated to ‘Mother’ symbolises the enfolding love her mother-in-law had for her. Note the delicate lines, the highlighted petals, the decorative borders all showing the soothing care each had for the other and the hope that the artist clings to.
Says, the gallerist, “The unique imperfections of brick stimulate the portraits where each imperfection becomes symbolic of human flaws.” A sense of presence in absence is observed in the works of Gulab Kapadiya. His work is inspired by all business vendors like vegetable and bangle sellers, cobblers, barbers, keymakers, grocers and basket weavers.
Using the repitition of objects like jute bags, and bamboo baskets, his narratives are almost meditative in their renderings that create a serene presence. Soft colour washes are used in an attempt to render such lives meaningful and beautiful.
What Kiyomi shares is underneath the surface and searing to the touch. Similarly there are four other artists whose personal experiences have been brought forth on paper. They are Girijesh Kumar Singh, Gulab Kapadiya, Kundan Mondal and Sakal Sasanka Sarkar.
Their images are based on experiences of the past. The surfaces are treated with a uniqueness, creating for the viewer an element of surprise.
‘Journey and displacement’ is the narrative that is explored by sculptor Girijesh Kumar Singh. Brick and mortar are his medium in creating portraits which he collects from the rubble of construction sites. For him, brick and cement, even after demolition are inseparable.
Miniatures seem to be the inspiration for Kundan Mondal. “I have taken a keen affinity to the concept of archives after having seen original folios of miniature paintings at museums and libraries for my dissertation thesis,” he shares. In his works the artist has painted subjects which seek to be a visual amalgamation of all sources—folk and foreign to build bridges between the east and west.
“Believe to achieve,” says Sakal Sasanka Sarkar. “Visualise the action, then actualise the vision,” the artist explains.
‘I want to fly’ is a series of high relief paper block works of art that depicts a man in various situations, wishing he could fly—flying being a metaphor for making dreams real. Simplicity of form and line bring out the figure. Exhilarating work by this quintet. A not-to-be-missed experience.
Where: Rukhsaan Art, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Mumbai
WHEN: Till Aug 17, 2019
