Going deeper at Rukhsaan Art

Reminds me of the legendary figurative and landscape watercolourist, the late John Fernandes. When he lay dying in hospital (he was on his last dialysis), he gasped to his wife and requested for paper and pencil. He then looked at the ceiling one last time and drew it! Imagine the man's dedication to his art even in his last moments!

Kiyomi Talaulicar’s ‘Mother’s Note’ reminds one of the same urge to get across something from one dimension to another.

Her mother-in-law also lay in hospital, critical, therefore the tree dedicated to ‘Mother’ symbolises the enfolding love her mother-in-law had for her. Note the delicate lines, the highlighted petals, the decorative borders all showing the soothing care each had for the other and the hope that the artist clings to.