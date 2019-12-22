Gearing up for Christmas, and more...

Christmas cheer in the city

Ushering in the Christmas spirit were two new spirits that were launched in town. The nicest thing was that these two were not just another brand of the usual spirits one is familiar with but totally different.

At Luna Nudo at St Regis it was time for the launch of Jiangxiaobai Pure, the first premium baijiu which is the Chinese word for white alcohol that is believed to be the very lifeblood of Chinese civilization.

Made from Chinese sorghum, the liquid was downed in shots or gingerly relished in cool cocktails. Jiangxiaobai global brand ambassador Janson Chan, Jiangxiaobai India brand ambassador Rojita Tiwari and Sumedh Singh Mandla, CEO, VBev were present.

And a few days later Three Oaks Cider came to town with the Australian cider launched at Keiba at the racecourse. The apple appeal caught the imagination of the guests. Present was Australian Trade Commissioner Dr. Mark Morley among others.

Warm and vibrant