Gearing up for Christmas, and more...

Christmas cheer in the city
Ushering in the Christmas spirit were two new spirits that were launched in town. The nicest thing was that these two were not just another brand of the usual spirits one is familiar with but totally different.
At Luna Nudo at St Regis it was time for the launch of Jiangxiaobai Pure, the first premium baijiu which is the Chinese word for white alcohol that is believed to be the very lifeblood of Chinese civilization.
Made from Chinese sorghum, the liquid was downed in shots or gingerly relished in cool cocktails. Jiangxiaobai global brand ambassador Janson Chan, Jiangxiaobai India brand ambassador Rojita Tiwari and Sumedh Singh Mandla, CEO, VBev were present.
And a few days later Three Oaks Cider came to town with the Australian cider launched at Keiba at the racecourse. The apple appeal caught the imagination of the guests. Present was Australian Trade Commissioner Dr. Mark Morley among others.
Warm and vibrant
Bright and cheery is Aloha All Day Cafe that hosted a preview Sunday brunch at its picturesque premises on Devle Road, JVPD. As soon as you stepped in you got that homely and happy vibe, just the sort you would except at Christmas season.
The simple seating and colourful cushions put you in a nice frame of mind to enjoy the beers and sangria. On the brunch menu was egg and cheese scramble, cottage cheese scramble, a variety of waffles, pizzas, sliders and starters like Cajun spiced chicken skewers, soups.
The main course included mushroom risotto, pan-seared fish with spiced with spiced lemon and asparagus and the delightful desserts included champagne cheesecake. And looking happy indeed was Aloha owner Aman Khera as she cheerfully greeted the guests.
Heart-felt gala
Emotional and exciting was the Shake-It Up For Parkinson’s second annual fund-raising gala, curated by aviation doctor and Bandra Gymkhana president Dr. Cheryl Misquitta and managed by YouMe&We Media MD Dipankar Zalpuri, to raise awareness and support for Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorder Society (PDMDS).
It was a night to remember at St Regis with song and dance, fashion and passion and a heart-moving experience of seeing the Parkinson’s patients walk the ramp and dance. Ably anchored by Ash Chandler who also sang with feeling, you witnessed a fashion show, directed by Shakir Shaikh, by celebrated couturiers Nivedita Saboo and Archana Kochhar.
There was also soulful songs by Bidisha Mohanta. Making their presence felt were Dr. Bhimsen Singhal, founder, PDMDS and Dr. Maria Barretto, CEO, PDMDS. And keeping the guests in good spirit was Aspri Spirits.
Fashion forward
On the fashion front Lakmé Fashion Week has announced the 29th batch of Gen Next. The selected designers will present their creations at the Summer/Resort edition scheduled from February 12 to 16 at Jio Garden.
The four winners were handpicked by a jury comprising Amit Aggarwal, Tina Tahiliani and Gen Next mentor Sabina Chopra among others. The Gen Next designers are AKHL by Akhil Nagpal with a collection inspired by dramatic tensile structures,
ALL2DEFY by Ananya Modi Jain with a convergence of style, form and function, C H A N D R I M A by Chandrima Agnihotri with a collection celebrating diversity in craft forms by blending techniques and fabrics prominent in nomadic communities in India, GRAINE by Mannat Sethi and Harshna Kandhari with a collection drawing inspiration from an age-old tradition in Indian sweets.
