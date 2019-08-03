Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: From Paper Ganesha to Cowdung Ganesha, 5 places in Mumbai to book your Green Ganesha

Mumbai has already started gearing up for one of its most awaited festivals, 'Ganesh Chaturthi'. Many NGOs have been promoting the need for celebrating the festival in an eco-friendly manner. With increasing environmental awareness more and more people are joining the eco-friendly bandwagon by bringing home Green Ganesha. The use of chemical colours and Plaster of Paris (PoP) for making Ganesha idols comes with a lot of environmental hazards. If you want to join the bandwagon and want to go green, here is the list of places in Mumbai to book your Green Ganesha.

Dattadri Kothur – For Tree Ganesha

The name itself defines the concept of the idols. 'Tree Ganesha' is a brainchild of Dattadri Kothur who makes idols with neem seeds inserted in them. So during immersion, devotees just need to place the idol in a pot with soil and pour water on it. Within minutes, you can see the idols dissolve in it. The idols are available in four sizes – 9, 12, 15 and 18 inches. In addition, Tree Ganesha also organises workshop and demos in which people are made aware of the concept of Tree Ganesha, benefits of eco-friendly Ganesha, harmful effects of Plaster of Paris, tips, and tricks to identify eco-friendly Ganesha and more. This year, Tree Ganesha has come up with awards for eco-friendly Ganesha to raise awareness among the people. They have also launched new branches Jalgaon, Bengaluru, and Nagpur.

To book: 99203 21435

eCoexist – For Cowdung Ganesha