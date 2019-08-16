Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 7 eco-friendly decoration ideas that are simple yet classy

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival is all set to kick off with the arrival of Lord Ganesha on September 2. There are a ton of activities, from housecleaning to decorating that needs to accomplish within the two weeks. If you are yet to work on the decoration part then you have landed on the right page. There are no rules set when it comes to decoration but who doesn’t love colors and pomps? This Ganesh Chaturthi, let’s set up a gorgeous house for our beloved bappa and fill the ambience with purity and divinity. Check out these eye-catchy and innovative ideas to welcome you’re the elephant God, that too without burning a hole in your pocket.

Go Green

Yes! By this, we literally mean ‘Go Green’. Gather all the plants you have in your home and make home for Bappa. You can use your creativity by creating pillars and separate sections of different plants.

Fragrance and flowers

Flowers play an important role in every Indian festival. You can make an elegant bouquet or flower arrangement and add few leaves for greenery. Flower decoration keeps the pandal alive and fresh. Flowering cabbage and kale can add a twist to the traditional flower arrangement. If you are looking for a traditional look, go for marigold flowers.

Theme decoration

If you really want your decoration to stand out from the rest, you need to boost your creativity. If you choose nature as a theme you could represent the Himalayas, waterfall or forest. You can also try your hands on current issues or the latest developments in the country.

Glass jar lanterns

Ditch the traditional lantern and try your hands on some colorful glass jar lanterns. With old glass jars and some creativity make beautiful glass lanterns. Add a splash of colors, glitters and your handmade glass jar lantern is ready. Place LED lights or diya inside it.

Colourful Drapes

Put your colourful dupattas and sarees to a gorgeous use, that too effortlessly. Create a canopy of dupattas or sarees and decorate it with beads and pearls. You can even hang garlands vertically.

Origami

Origami is another paper-based decoration ideas. If you are not a pro in crafts, you can simply use the craft to create simple designs like butterflies, flowers, and leaves, and then assemble them on a wall or a cloth for a custom-made decoration. You can also work on a specific theme.

Paper Quilling

Paper quilling is a fun art wherein long thin strips of papers are rolled and pinched into different shapes to form decorative art pieces. The craft can be used to decorate photo frames, gift bags or make jewellery. You will be surprised to know that they can be also used for decoration during Ganesh festival by making flower bouquets or assemblies. There are a lot of videos available on YouTube to learn the art.