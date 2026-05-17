From Canvas To Cannes: Basuri Chokshi’s Hand-Painted Vision Comes Alive On Alia Bhatt In French Riviera|FPJ Exclusive

When Alia Bhatt stepped out in her first look at Cannes Film Festival 2026, the moment felt less like a fashion appearance and more like a cinematic frame frozen in time. Draped in a dreamy pastel-toned gown inspired by the French Riviera, the actor delivered one of the most talked-about looks of the season, a delicate balance of nostalgia, artistry and modern couture.

Her second Cannes outing this year instantly dominated fashion conversations online. The gown, designed by Yash Patil and hand-painted by artist Basuri Chokshi, embodied the romance and ease synonymous with Cannes itself, soft, sunlit, and unmistakably elegant.

The ensemble featured a structured corset bodice with slender straps, a drop waist silhouette, and a voluminous skirt crafted from ombré-dyed silk organza and layers of tulle. But what elevated the garment beyond couture was its painterly surface, lavender fields, coastal horizons and dreamy scenic motifs brought to life entirely by hand. Drawing inspiration from 1950s silhouettes while embracing contemporary craftsmanship, the design merged old Hollywood glamour with modern storytelling. Rather than simply dressing Bhatt, the gown narrated a visual journey through the French Riviera.

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For Chokshi, the collaboration began unexpectedly. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, she recalls the excitement of receiving the call from stylist Rhea Kapoor. “I was very excited when Rhea approached me for this project,” she says. “We hadn’t known each other personally before this, so being trusted with something of this scale and visibility felt incredibly special.”

Kapoor invited Chokshi to interpret the essence of the French Riviera through her own artistic lens, a brief that offered both freedom and responsibility.

Painting emotion, not geography

Instead of reproducing postcard-perfect landscapes, Chokshi focused on mood and memory. “My intention was never to create a literal landscape,” she explains. “I wanted to capture the feeling and cultural essence of the French Riviera rather than replicate it directly.”

Image Credit: Basuri Chokshi

The artist immersed herself in studying coastal palettes, botanicals, textures and atmospheric tones before translating them into expressive brushwork. Soft washes of colour suggested movement and light rather than defined scenery, allowing the gown to feel evocative instead of illustrative. For Chokshi, fashion became a moving canvas, one that required emotional intuition as much as technical precision.

“It was about evoking an atmosphere rather than illustrating a destination too obviously,” she adds.

When couture becomes canvas

Unlike traditional artwork displayed flat, couture painting demands a completely different visual approach. The semi-stitched garment created by Patil served as Chokshi’s canvas, requiring her to imagine how each stroke would transform once worn on the body.

Image Credit: Basuri Chokshi

“The key was understanding how the artwork would move with the wearer,” she says. “Every brushstroke had to work in motion, not just visually.”

The process spanned seven days and nearly 100 to 110 man-hours. Precision, proportion and composition were central challenges, but Chokshi describes the experience less as difficult and more as deeply immersive.Having worked across varied surfaces before, adapting to fabric felt natural, though far more intricate.

Collaboration at the heart of creation

Behind the final look lay a tightly knit creative collaboration. Kapoor led the styling direction, shaping the emotional narrative of the ensemble while allowing space for artistic interpretation.

“Working with Rhea and her team was seamless because they were exceptionally clear in their vision while also being creatively open,” Chokshi notes. “There were thoughtful exchanges around the mood and energy we wanted the garment to embody.”

Image Credit: Basuri Chokshi

Bhatt herself became an integral part of that storytelling. The synergy between actor, stylist, designer and artist ensured the gown felt authentic rather than performative, a shared creative vision translated into couture.

Letting the future unfold

Despite the global attention the gown has received, Chokshi remains grounded about what comes next. Rather than chasing a specific celebrity wishlist, she prefers to let collaborations emerge organically. “I’m allowing the journey to unfold naturally,” she says. “Some of the most meaningful opportunities come unexpectedly. For me, it’s always about the story, creating work that feels immersive and emotionally resonant.”