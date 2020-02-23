From army women finally being granted command postings to preparations for President Trump's visit -- a look back at the week

#Selflove goals
Anushka Sharma, whose Insta game has always been super strong, recently showed how self-appreciation is done. The actor took to Instagram to appreciate herself by commenting on her pictures. In her posts from the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards, she commented on her own pictures using the hashtags, #selflove and #selflover.
Women take charge
In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court directed that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commission and command postings, rejecting the Centre's stand of their physiological limitations as being based on "sex stereotypes" and “gender discrimination against women”.
“Indian Army does not discriminate any soldier based on religion, caste, creed, or even gender. The outlook of the Indian Army has been throughout like this and that is why we started inducting women officers as early as in 1993,” said Army chief General MM Naravane.
Creativity and dedication at its best!
Dagmar Turner wasn't just showing off when she played the violin during her brain surgery at King's College Hospital in London. Surgeons asked the 53-year-old to play her instrument to ensure that the professional violinist's musical abilities were not damaged during a tumour removal.
"The violin is my passion. I've been playing since I was 10 years old," Turner said. "The thought of losing my ability to play was heart-breaking." Hence the doctors came up with this creative solution.
Say whattt now??
In an appalling viral video, self-proclaimed godman, Krushnaswarup Das, of the Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir is seen preaching that if a menstruating woman cooks food, then she will be reborn as 'kutri' (bitch).
This comes days after 60 female students of Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute, Bhuj, were allegedly forced by hostel authorities to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.
The SSGI college is run by a trust of the Swaminarayan Temple and is affiliated to the Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Verma Kutch University. The video of the preacher points at the misogyny and regressive thoughts around menstruation and how it is transferred right from the top.
Caption gone wrong?
It's been quite a week for Pakistan cricket player Umar Akmal. As if the blow of suspension by the Pakistan Cricket Board wasn’t hard enough, Akmal is now being trolled for his tweet. Akmal posted a picture with former cricketer Abdul Razzaq taken inside an aircraft during their air travel.
While nothing was wrong with the picture, it was the caption that caught everyone's attention. It read, "Mother from another brother" instead of "Brother from another mother." Various users took to Twitter and trolled Akmal using "#UmarAkmal Quote" hashtag!
All walled up
Last week the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) began building a wall allegedly to cover a slum area that would happen to be on the route that the US President would take while visiting the city, during his visit to India.
Now, AMC has served eviction notices to 45 families living in a slum near the newly built Motera stadium that is being readied to host Trump and Modi on February 24.
The families, consisting of around 200 slum-dwellers who are registered construction workers, claimed they have been asked to move out of a plot they have been inhabiting for two decades due to the upcoming “Namaste Trump” event. However, officials claim that the notice had no connection with the event.
You go girl!
Khatija Rahman, AR Rahman’s daughter, took to Instagram to call out those who had been trolling her for wearing a burqa. Author Taslima Nasreen tweeted, “I absolutely love A R Rahman’s music. But whenever I see his dear daughter, I feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!”
Khatija Rahman took to Instagram to speak about it. “I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal,” said Khatija on Instagram.
