From army women finally being granted command postings to preparations for President Trump's visit -- a look back at the week

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court directed that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commission and command postings, rejecting the Centre's stand of their physiological limitations as being based on "sex stereotypes" and “gender discrimination against women”.

“Indian Army does not discriminate any soldier based on religion, caste, creed, or even gender. The outlook of the Indian Army has been throughout like this and that is why we started inducting women officers as early as in 1993,” said Army chief General MM Naravane.

