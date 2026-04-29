Food Review: Drop In At Portal, The New Bistro & Bar At Kala Ghoda For Its Fuss-Free Food, Hearty Vibes & Easy-Going Drinks

Portal |

Seated at Portal, you could be instantly transported to a bistro in the French Riviera — the place almost gives off the vibe of a French cafe. Just like the restaurants there, Portal is proud of its seafood and Italian nonna-style pasta. A meal here is designed to feel easy, unhurried, and relaxed. Purple Asters and white Baby Breath flowers arranged in a vase greet patrons at each table.

A remote-controlled faux skylight recreates the natural rhythm of light indoors. It begins with bright white light like a sunny morning, gradually shifts to warmer yellow tones through the day, dims after 7 pm, and switches off post 10 pm. The system is designed to mirror real sunlight patterns and enhance indoor ambience.

The founder, Punam H Singh, who is warm, down-to-earth, and brimming with spot-on recommendations, moves from table to table, chatting with guests, turning a simple dining outing into something far more personal and memorable. In the bargain, Portal feels less like a restaurant and more like a friend’s home — a little escape where you can unwind after work.

Punam spent 11 years with the Taj Palace in Delhi, and then moved to Mumbai and worked with FabIndia for several years as Market Region Head. Mustard happened right after that in 2015.

"I wanted Portal to feel intuitive—a place where you arrive, settle in, and just let the experience unfold. The name really reflects that idea, not as a theme, but as a transition point," shares Punam. "It is a space where the pace softens and the moment decides what comes next. Coffee in the afternoon, a glass of wine in the evening, breakfast that stretches past morning—Portal invites you to claim your piece of the day. I was drawn to the symbolism of thresholds, and particularly to the imagery of Lion's Gate—a moment associated with intention and new beginnings."

Interiors of Portal |

Rooted in nostalgia, built by hustle

Chef Gregory Bazire, who comes from France, has put the menu together by digging into his time in Goa to create dishes that are simple, but big on flavours and technique. "We haven't followed a trend. When we thought of doing a menu, we decided to go with the flow. For us, it was about getting the right ingredients and not being constrained," he says.

The feel of cooking at Portal is open... expect some Indian, Japanese and French influences. "We are open to making nice food that can be classic or experimental," he adds. For him, a dish can be minimal, but the complexity should reflect in the flavours. "I like texture. I like surprises. I like when the flavour is layered," he shares.

If he were to eat at Portal, Chef Gregory would have a glass of wine with a salad, followed by a dish with fish. Dessert would be tiramisu or a cheesecake. As for Punam, she'd go with the Tomato Tartare, Tuna Rice Sando with the Chicken Katsu, the fermented spaghetti for pasta, steak for mains, and from the tapas, she'd call for the waffle and Wasabi Prawns.

Executive chef Dhiraj Biswas is the man responsible for the production and execution of the menu at Portal.

Regal Rosette and Marine Drive Martini |

An exhaustive bar menu to take you from noon to midnight

You'll find juices, smoothies, blended-layered drinks with a foamy finish, matcha, hot chocolate, teas, coffees, kombucha and cocktails.

Among the drinks, there are the forgotten classics like the gin-based Hanky Panky, Pisco Sour, Sazerac and Irish Coffee.

An easy summer cocktail, Regal Rosette is an elegant drink with tequila, ancho chilli and cherry liqueur. The earthy Marine Drive Martini with gin is very smooth. It gets its complexity from the dry vermouth, sweetness from the vanilla syrup, and its beautiful colour from the purple yam. Simple and sophisticated, it is a perfect apéritif.

During the day or in the late afternoon, you can settle in at Portal with one of their zero-proof pours. The bold Spice Study — crafted with sober white rum, passionfruit syrup, and jalapeños — hits that perfect sweet-spicy-tangy notes. The Old Town Flame leans into bold flavours. It is a spiced whisky cocktail layered with betel leaves and warming aromatics. On the lighter side, the creamy Banana Theory, with banana milk and white rum, is smooth and indulgent.

If you’re in the mood for a juice at Portal, the ginger shot — highly recommended by Punam — is a must. For something more easygoing, the blend of orange, carrot, pineapple, and passionfruit in a sunshine-hue, is a khatta-meetha concoction that pairs perfectly with the summer mood.

Rice Sandwich Du Jour and Lamb Kimchi Sando |

A beginner's guide to Portal: Must-Try dishes at the bistro and bar

The Rice Sandwich Du Jour, inspired by Japan's famous Onigiri is a cross between a sushi and a sandwich. It is a rice sandwich, wrapped in nori sheets, with an avocado and tuna filling. What sets this dish apart is the umami flavour of the soy sauce at the base.

The picnic-perfect Lamb Kimchi Sando also finds its roots in Japanese cuisine. The loaded, juicy sandwich features pulled lamb confit, kimchi and marinated onions sandwiched in between house-baked Shokupan or Japanese milk bread. It has a seasoning of sriracha and homemade kimchi. The dish is accompanied with sweet potato fries.

All the breads at Portal are baked fresh every single morning. Speaking of the new breakfast menu at Portal, Punam says, "The breakfast menu is quite exciting because the eggs go beyond the regular offerings—think the 30-minute poached egg, or the egg shakshuka served in a croissant. The broccoli pancake is a great one for vegetarians, and so is the giant with burrata. It would be incomplete without the French toast, of course. The menu also comes with a lovely selection of viennoiserie."

Burrata Mess Up and Roasted Beetroot Salad |

What's not to love about the Roasted Beetroot Salad which hits all the right, refreshing notes. The dish is a medley of slow-cooked beetroot, rucola leaves, pickled onions stuffed with soft, gooey goat cheese cream. Crushed pepper and a dressing of balsamic vinegar up the flavour content.

Burrata Mess Up is a deconstructed sandwich and well-balanced in flavours. The grilled portobello mushrooms bring in the umami, the rocket leaves add freshness, the toasted Focaccia bread gives you a nice crunchy texture. It's also got pistachios and pine nuts, along with pesto sauce for an added freshness.

Oven Roasted Prawns and Rawas à la Portal |

The Rawas à la Portal is a standout — miso-roasted rawas that’s crisp on the outside and delicately flaky within. It comes paired with plenty of shiitake mushrooms, beautifully charred, and sautéed bok choy. A reduced garlic broth ties it all together — almost like a magic elixir — deepening the dish and playing perfectly into the rich, umami notes of the mushrooms.

Don’t miss the Oven Roasted Prawns — a deceptively simple dish which packs a bold punch. The presentation is a 10 on 10, as you can pick up the prawns and put it in your mouth without getting your hands messy. Neatly tucked underneath the wasabi prawns, you'll find a generous sprinkling of sriracha and sumac — two ingredients that lift the dish.

Every bite is meant to be savored here, and if you're worried about calories, reach out for a bowl of their healthy Genova Pasta that's made with semolina. The pasta is rolled in-house, tossed in a pesto sauce, and garnished with pine nuts. You can add a slide of crispy Focaccia bread slices, mashed potatoes or grilled veggies. "Nothing is more simple than handmade pasta! You just need to catch the trick of it and a little practice— and it really comes together from there," says Punam.

Mango Cheesecake and Pumpkin Tart |

The deserts are a playful spin on the classics. The Almost Apple Pie comes minus the tart, however, the team vouches that it is so good that you won't miss the crust. Their sundaes too get a pleasant upgrade with the creme chantilly and roasted nuts.

A stunning summer dessert, the signature baked silky, creamy Mango Cheesecake with generous chunks of mango is sure to impress — it looks great, but tastes even better. Cheesy and very indulgent, the fresh fruit pairing offsets the richness and makes for a lovely flavour combo.

There's nothing classic about their Tiramisu Pannacotta. The soft, spongy Savoiardi biscuits come topped with coffee panna cotta and light, airy coffee foam. Drizzled with a strong shot of espresso, this creamy dessert might be your new favorite for its caffeine kick.

The Pumpkin Tart is decadence on a plate. It's a pumpkin pastry, topped with fresh whipped cream, maple syrup, and pine nuts. It's proof that pumpkin in a dessert is a good idea, always.

Address: 105, Ground Floor, Mubarak Manzil, Samachar Marg, Fort, Mumbai

Cost for two (approx.): ₹3,000 (without alcohol)