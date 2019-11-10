Fluid eloquence

‘Caesura Continum' is Raj Shahani' s maiden solo exhibition of sculptures in Mumbai, that explores the 'elasticity' and physicality of the human body through dance and ballet in a 3D frame. Obviously inspired by Auguste Rodin, his work captures the poetry of movement, then sudden stillness, that frozen moment in time, the artist's mastery over the human anatomy is more than evident.
The New York based artist has translated the dynamism and vitality of the human body in time and space in his sculptures and articulated dance forms and postures, that bring alive stories of life and living. He has used bronze, fibreglass, combined with burnished patinas in multiple lines and gradients. Even through a difficult medium like fibreglass and bronze, Shahani has managed to capture the intensity of expression and emotion.
Difficult to execute in middle to small sizes, Shahani has proved his controlled versatility over the medium thus giving the viewers their 'wow' moment! May the dance 'continue' well after the performance at the gallery.
Where: Jehangir Art Gallery till November 14, 2019 and
thereafter at Gallery Art & Soul
