Fitness Goals? Sadhguru App's 21-Day Challenge Will Get You Ready For International Yoga Day 2024

In celebration of the upcoming International Day of Yoga, Isha Foundation is offering a special 21-day Yoga Challenge available for free on Sadhguru app. Designed by Sadhguru, this challenge aims to create joy, and build resilience through a series of yogic practices.



The 21-day Yoga Challenge introduces different practices as participants progress. The journey begins with Yoga Namaskar on Day 1, a set of postures that nurture the physical, psychological, and energy dimensions of a human being. Around Day 4, participants will be introduced to Nadi Shuddhi, a practice that balances the system and promotes psychological well-being. By Day 9, participants will experience Nada Yoga, the yoga of sound, which involves uttering sounds that create an inner atmosphere of joy.

Speaking about Yoga, Sadhguru says, “When we say "yoga," for most people it probably means twisting the body into impossible postures. That’s not what yoga is about…Yoga means to be in perfect tune. Your body, mind and spirit and the existence are in absolute harmony. When you fine-tune yourself to a point where everything functions so beautifully within you, the best of your abilities will naturally flow out of you.”

The 21-day challenge can be taken up on Sadhguru app, available in Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with rewards for every milestone achieved. The Yogic practices in the challenge are simple yet powerful and are easy to integrate into daily life, making them accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels.



