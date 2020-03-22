‘Fire in your belly is essential’: Theatre veteran Sanjna Kapoor talks about India's theatre scene

Theatre is in your genes – your grandparents and your parents were passionate about theatre. What kind of influence did your family wield in developing your love for theatre?

I am not sure about genes as both my brothers have the same genes as I do… but I do know about influences and inspirations! Right through my childhood, I was mesmerised by stories of the theatre adventures of Shakespeareana, my maternal grandparents, Laura and Geoffrey Kendal’s itinerant theatre company that toured the length and breadth of India and South East Asia for over 30 years – enchanting audiences, from young school girls to maharajas! I wanted to grow up and be part of this gypsy life. But sadly, it came as rude shock when I was a teenager that the economics of the times had almost wiped out travelling theatre companies across the globe.

However, I was fortunate to have worked with my grandparents. Aged 12, I performed scenes of Shakespeare on tour with my grandparents, in schools across Ireland. As a teenager, I was their sound operator on two of their productions that performed at Prithvi Theatre and toured across India too. At 25, my grandfather directed me in Prithvi Theatre’s first in-house production of Gaslight. My grandfather was 84 years old! I adored my grandfather, he is my all-time hero. A true adventurer, who feared nothing but a dreary, glum life!

You dedicated your life to theatre and ran Prithvi Theatre for close to 20 years…

I actually dedicated nothing at all! I simply did what I was compelled to do. There is no reasonable explanation to the feeling I had towards getting involved with Prithvi Theatre. It was a magnetic pull that I could not explain. And yet I was terrified, as I knew I was ill-equipped, with zero training or experience or exposure to bear such a huge responsibility.