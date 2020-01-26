Fear Of Missing Out? Life-leadership coach Dr Paras explains how you can cope

We forget the reality that the grass always looks greener on the other side…

Most of us can attest to the feeling of being incompetent like we survive in a fishbowl in today’s era, especially when we view wonderful posts and pictures about the amazing time your friends are having without you. The feeling of anxiousness can be all consuming or insecurity over the possibility of missing out due to which we do not have access to such events and opportunities. When people post their fantastic times online, it gives us glimpses into a world that we’re “incompetent” to become a part of it.

Forget the reality that the picture was probably “photoshopped”, it lures us out of our integrity with whispers about – “Be Perfect”, “Hurry Up”, “You Are Not Enough” etc. FOMO is the inner child which keeps calling to ‘full-feel’ the unmet hidden desires which remains deep inside you and is constantly in hyper vigilant state feeling anxious about having less time and the need to achieve more. The critical inner voice judging you constantly. For instance, we answer FOMO calls by saying “Yes”, when we mean a huge “NO”. We abandon our path and boundaries and those special adventures that hold meaning for us.