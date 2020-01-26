Fear Of Missing Out? Life-leadership coach Dr Paras explains how you can cope

FOMO, Fear Of Missing Out is a real phenomenon and with the advent of today’s technology, specifically with social media, fear of missing out has rocketed into “omnipresent stress” like an epidemic as swiping and double-tapping become ubiquitous. According to studies, those who experience FOMO are more likely to engage with social media platforms.
We forget the reality that the grass always looks greener on the other side…
Most of us can attest to the feeling of being incompetent like we survive in a fishbowl in today’s era, especially when we view wonderful posts and pictures about the amazing time your friends are having without you. The feeling of anxiousness can be all consuming or insecurity over the possibility of missing out due to which we do not have access to such events and opportunities. When people post their fantastic times online, it gives us glimpses into a world that we’re “incompetent” to become a part of it.
Forget the reality that the picture was probably “photoshopped”, it lures us out of our integrity with whispers about – “Be Perfect”, “Hurry Up”, “You Are Not Enough” etc. FOMO is the inner child which keeps calling to ‘full-feel’ the unmet hidden desires which remains deep inside you and is constantly in hyper vigilant state feeling anxious about having less time and the need to achieve more. The critical inner voice judging you constantly. For instance, we answer FOMO calls by saying “Yes”, when we mean a huge “NO”. We abandon our path and boundaries and those special adventures that hold meaning for us.
It is almost like an addiction created due to the inner critical voice (the gut feeling) and the confusion occurs when the chatter is loud within. This state of addiction leads to wrong decisions and self-blame.
The good news is, FOMO is like inaccurate program codes which can be changed with open communication with self or closed groups or Medical Health professionals. Here are some of the tips you can apply to easily break the spell of FOMO within you...
Reframing your mind
This factor highly emphasises on effectively framing and re-considering things in a different perspective by using the filter perceptions to create a perfect meaning for the mind. The filter we see within us and outside are two different phenomenon. For example, when you look at a young woman who has posted a picture on Instagram with a caption which includes brand tags such as #ShoesfromJimmyChoo or #T-shirtfromforever21 etc. it instantly gives the feeling of “Wow! Her world is so awe-inspiring!” We need to change this perception and give it a new possible meaning that the reality of life isn’t about just wearing brands or having an expensive cell phone, it’s all about what kind of integrity we create for ourselves.
Re-check your behaviour
You can gain confidence via aligning your behaviour. Examine the current scenario with your inner reality and correct your behaviour. Recheck the commitment you have made to yourself and your dreams and thus align your higher self with your wisdom and core values towards life.
Take the help of a professional
If your problems are too big to handle and are stopping you from functioning well or feeling good, professional counsellors and coaches can help make a big difference.
Mindfulness retreat
Meditate for at least 30 minutes a day to ease up your anxiety, or do pranayama to work on your posture. This gives you more confidence in your own thoughts and has the ability to boost your creative thinking. As Buddha says, change is happening every moment, so no need to hurry. Relax, observe, question, process and then act.
Unlock your bliss
This course is deep, unique and powerful! You need to construct a sacred space within your heart which can be a source of infinite joy, love and happiness. Understand that you are looking for happiness in all the wrong places and allow the wisdom of our innermost heart to guide us to the right way. Sit quietly and meditate for 10 minutes when you feel the pressure or stress overloading your mind. Try visualising about the sources of your happiness, which makes you happy and draw it into your current world. Manifest the same into your reality to break the pattern of living in autopilot mode.
