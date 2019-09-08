F N Souza: The eternal rebel

Souza became rebellious after being expelled from school and college for his ‘pornographic’ graffiti on the lavatory walls. To which he defended himself by saying, “I hate bad drawing, and I was merely correcting them”.

In his early years, he landed in London with 15 pounds in his pocket, five of which he used to buy paint. When the money ran out, he would use chemical on newsprint.

Trying to get a foothold in the London galleries was never easy. Most of his earliest works were rejected. Ironically, today they are among the most sought after.