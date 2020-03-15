Dr Sandhya Purecha's epic tribute for Bharatnatyam mentor Acharya Parvati

As his senior disciple I have always endeavoured to preserve and propagate his rich and uncharted legacies of invaluable contribution to Indian dance, Sanskrit literature and cultural heritage. Over the years we have celebrated each of his birthday anniversaries with grand artistic splendour.

“The year 2020 marks Guruji’s birth centenary and with great pride, I would like to honour my Guruji’s pioneering works, myriad influences, accomplishments, innovations and interests through a year of 100 programmes - 100 palaash (petals), commencing with Guruji’s birthday on February 27, 2020 to February 2021 all across India and abroad under my campaign SOCH - Save Our Cultural Heritage, to preserve promote and propagate Indian dance, art and cultural and pay a befitting tribute to the legendary Guru who laid the foundation of forming the coherent links between Shastra (theory) and Sampradaya (practice) in modern India.”

Sandhya Purecha is the founder director of Bharata College of Fine Arts and Culture and artistic director of Kala Parichaya, winner of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and is also the sole performer in the world to have presented an audio-visual form of all the 324 shlokas of Abhinaya Darpanam, recorded by Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi for archival purpose.

Janmashatabdi Mahotsav commenced with a workshop on Natyasastra presented by one of the foremost and senior most Kathak exponents Pandit Puru Dadhich, followed with Sanskriti Mahotsav for established dancers, Kinkini festival for young dancers, Kala Avishkar for children, Pancham festival in temples, Gati festival by staff of Bharata College, Smrutikusumanjali and Adaranjali and the paper presentations by young dancer-scholars. Besides the sparkling Bharata Natyam Arangetram by Damini Naik, one of the highlight programmes held at the Nehru Centre was presentation of Katha Rutunchi based on Kalidas Ritusamhara interpreting the beauty of nature, seasons and the story of Rati and Kamdeva, performed by hundred dancers, created a fine spectacle with Marathi adaptation by Sadanand Dabir and melodious singing by Asha Khadilkar. A great tribute indeed to a great mentor.