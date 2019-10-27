Diwali 2019: Significance behind the celebrations

Year after year, we have heard and read several stories about Diwali, the festival of lights. Every single year, new revelations gets added to the cart of surprises associated with the festival that does not have a specific regional rooting and which is celebrated across the country and nations too.

Here are some of the most surprising facts about Diwali you probably did not know or have forgotten over a period.

RELIGION NO BAR: Diwali is considered a Hindu festivity, but in reality the occasion is celebrated by several other religions as well and numerous folk religions.

Jainism and Sikhism are two of the prominent religion who attached their own significance to it. According to India’s sixth largest religion, Jainism, Lord Mahavira, the last of the 24 Thirthankaras attained ‘Nirvana’ on this particular day.

At the age of 72, one day seated in the lotus position before his disciples Lord Mahavira entered into deep meditation and withdrew from his physical body.

When those assembled realised what had happened, they said, “The light has gone from this world. Let us now light clay lamps.” Several clay lamps were lit, to soulfully observe the passing of their beloved Guru. Many believe that this is one of the origins of Diwali Festival.