Dirty driving: Enter a mortal and leave an off-roading god

Listen to the fresh instructions on the radio, give the steering wheel a few violent turns, steady the throttle and let the differential provide grip to the tyres in contact. Reverse, move ahead, get stuck. Keep at this for a couple of times till the Thar finally powers itself out and climbs the hill.

This obstacle turned out to be the most challenging, most physically enduring and lastly, the most fun!

We stop for lunch and to charge the cameras. My course has five of us in a batch, and you can just see the adrenaline beaming out of everyone. That’s also when I see the sheer diversity of our group. We have Vivek - the 45-year-old father of two who travelled from Mumbai by train, Richa and Abhijeet - the enthusiastic couple from Nashik and finally, John and I — the 24-year-olds at the other end of the spectrum. None of us has ever taken a vehicle this far into the wilderness and there is this sense of accomplishment. But wait, we’re not done yet!