Design Diary: What’s love got to do with art?

Good design, we all know, is a marriage between form and function — a fine balance that international fashion design brands like Ralph Lauren tread carefully, as we can see in their exquisite barware collection brought to India by Delhi-based Seetu Kohli Home.

The high-end architecture and interior design company known for representing some of the top global luxury brands in India, is well equipped to raise the style quotient of any home with this range, especially during times of celebration such as Valentine’s Day.

Top marks go to the Kipton bar box, which is inspired by the Polo Bar and features the brand’s classic saddle leather trimmed in brass hardware lined in its iconic Wexford Plaid wool fabric.

Engraved with the Polo Bar logo, it comes with accessories like the Garrett Polo Player 24% leaded crystal barware, a silver-plated Wentworth nut bowl, and two additions to the Equestrian Wentworth Collection: a jigger and bottle opener.

Watching a movie together at home is a great way to spend time with your Valentine, and luxury home interiors brand INV Home has an excellent solution — the Media Room. Embellished with state-of-the-art detailing to break the monotony of a standard media room, its blend of efficiency and luxury will meet the aspirations of the most astute movie lovers.

The display at INV Home in Delhi showcases a red-and-peach theme with dark-coloured furniture and draws inspiration from motifs of nature. A chandelier crafted in the form of a bunch of broken leaves is the piece de resistance of the décor, but the bookshelf and the wood-and-leather door give it stiff competition.

The Sassy Spoon at Nariman Point is the perfect place to head to for dinner with your beloved. Secluded from the city buzz and not far from the Marine Drive, it has great wooden interiors with an ingenious wall of suitcases that camouflages the door on one side, and a charming alfresco section on the other — but that’s not the only reason why.

Rachel Goenka, founder of The Chocolate Spoon Company, has curated a delightful Ruby Chocolate menu for February using the creamy and berry (sweet and sour) notes of the delicious ingredient to uplift not just desserts — but appetisers and mains too.

The sassy twist can be savoured in the ruby chocolate vinaigrette that dresses the salad; the Swiss chard and mushroom tart with ruby chocolate curd and spicy strawberry rose petal jam; spinach and feta ravioli with ruby chocolate velouté; creamy mascarpone and ruby chocolate risotto; crabmeat stuffed chicken with ruby chocolate and brandy cream sauce; and

Australian dukkah marinated lamb chops with ginger and ruby chocolate marmalade. Don’t miss the ruby chocolate tiramisu, ruby chocolate cheesecake or the smoked ruby chocolate ice cream; all artistically designed for a celebration of love.