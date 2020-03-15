Design Diary: Objects of desire

Indian craft and design innovation were the highlights of the 25th anniversary celebration of Maison&Objet, held at Gauri Khan Designs recently.

The trade fair for creative lifestyle and audacious interiors is a source of inspiration to design enthusiasts, so it was fitting that some of India’s top designers showcased a glimpse of their innovative and avant-garde work…

Amrish Patel & Darshan Soni, Apical Reform

A young design practice that’s been evolving since inception in 2011, Apical Reform is led by Amrish Patel and architect Darshan Soni. Their diverse portfolio encompasses functional art, architectural design, interior design, product design, and photography. ‘Why so serious?’ explores the third dimension and encourages the viewer to perceive the metamorphosis of the geometry.

The images are synchronized in such a way that the content of the artwork changes based on the viewing angle. Depicting three legendary actors who played the character of Joker in Hollywood movies at different times, it brings them together in one frame. The transforming image, as you move from left to right or vice versa, guarantees an enjoyable experience.