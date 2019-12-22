Conscious celebrations

If we can’t keep our family united and stand for each other, how will we be united as a nation? That is what we want people to understand,” explains Fr Michael Pinto, parish priest.

The festivities also send out environmentally conscious messages. “We have prepared a Christmas tree from used plastic bottles. This is in sync with our community food services. We will be feeding the poor and the needy.

No one at the parish likes to waste food which is an important necessity. So those who have excess food share with the parish and we then distribute it to the needy and poor,” adds Fr Michael.

Informs Fr Nigel Barrett of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Dockyard, “Every church decorates as per their local requirements. Often the crib is used to depict social environment and express social issues.

Though the decorations differ from church to church, in general, they bring out eco-friendly designs or materials from waste. The whole idea is to design a crib from something that can be recycled. This is why we try not to waste things.”

The Cathedral of the Holy Name is going eco-friendly too by making use of old plastic water bottles as make-shift flower pots. Each member of the parish will be given a sapling, a nudge to do their bit in saving nature.

“Further to the tree sampling activity, we have food hampers for the poor and the Christmas Bazaar. The Bazaar will have sweets and decorations for sale.

There is also the community canteen where people can contribute through service or donate money and fund the activity. Each member of the parish is involved in this,” elaborates Fr Michael Dcunha.

St Joseph’s Church Mira Road, which has the highest number of parishioners, has ‘Born To Us Is The Prince Of Peace’ as the nativity theme. Revealing more about the activities, Fr Melvin Dcunha shares, “We have had a series of competitions over the month.

The focus was to rope in each one - young and old. The star competition for the young recently concluded. The ‘Cultural Gully’ depicted the cultural diversity of the nation and its strength with standing united despite varied cultures.

The highlight of this year was the salad dressing competition. We witnessed great talent and new styles of designs during the competition.

The youth of the parish were excited about the dance competition. This gave them a platform to flaunt their skills and even made few from the audience shake a leg. It was fun to watch everyone filled with joy and leaving behind their routines for a while.”

The Church of St Jude, Malad (East) is working on a stunning traditional crib, with all the works. Fr Warner Dsouza reveals, “The youth of the parish, all college students, are working extra hours after their classes to get it done.

We are making use of natural colours and coffee powder added with egg yolk, as is the traditional way. Traditional cribs are not prepared by most of the churches these days.”

Activities in the parish include outreach for the poor, widows in the community and the other needy people who the church can reach out to.

Like the little babe in the crib with arms outstretched, Christmas is all about reaching out.