Collective amnesia – our genetic fault

We need to go back a little into the past to understand the problems of the present. The last 70 – 80 years is when the diverse trends were woven together into a grand tapestry that we now call Indian culture. Interestingly, most of our arts today were completely reshaped in the early part of the 20th century. This is when our national consciousness was manifest.

When we look at Partition photographs, we can only imagine how difficult it was for the 17 British India provinces and 565 princely states that existed then to coalesce. Today we can proudly claim that the term India expresses the successful realisation of an impossible idea of uniting so many languages and ethnicities in one astonishing reality.

The first ailment that I would draw your attention to, is the absence of the historical temper in India. Our very glorious ancient history that is drilled into us at present repeatedly was in fact gifted to us by the British imperial archaeology. Even 70 years ago we really had no idea that our ancient civilisation actually stretched back 5,500 years ago.

Mohenjo Daro was excavated in 1921, Harappa in 1946, the Ajanta caves were stumbled upon by accident because a British captain was chasing a deer that had entered the caves! They were made sense to us through text books only in 1952-53. And had it not been for the efforts of Alexander Cunningham we would never get to see the stupas at Sarnath, at Sanchi and the Bodhgaya temple.

How much of a collective amnesia did it require for a nation to completely wipe off its past until they were discovered! Before James Prinsep deciphered the hitherto unknown old Brahmi script and the Kharosthi script in 1837, we did not know or believe that there was an Emperor called Ashoka. That Ashoka existed, comes into light in intellectual circles only in 1837, and comes down to lay people like us another 20 years later.

This amnesia is a genetic fault that affects a lot of other things because we then tend to telescope backwards and make all sorts of claims. Our ahistorical culture explains how difficult it is for archaeologists, museologists, historians, antiquarians and museum lovers to bring their message to the masses.

The consequences of such a world view, where myth is preferred over history, are becoming increasingly clear to us. This ahistorical tradition influences mass level consciousness so severely that it is almost impossible to explain modern, evidence-driven, linear history. The prevailing concepts of purity and pollution—jhootha, mangal/ amangal—means that a dead person’s belongings—except his jewellery of course!—would be disposed to the flames or the waters.