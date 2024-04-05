Christian Baby Boy Names Starting With I: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

In case you are looking for a Christian name for your baby boy that holds significance in traditions and has mentions in the Holy Bible or preaching, we have you covered. In the series of name listings published by FPJ, this article suggests names starting with I, the letter that reminds you of Isaiah Himself. As you select the right name for your child, know about the various qualities, and meanings that are associated with the name.

Isaac: The name traces its mentions in the Holy Bible and refers to the Old Testament of the Bible which refers Isaac as the firstborn son of Abraham, taking note of the miraculous birth and the fulfillment of God's promise. The qualities associated with this name are joy, faithfulness, and the fulfillment of God's promises.

Isaiah: The Holy Bible records several verses by the well-known prophet in Christianity. It is one of the names you can give your baby boy to receive eternal blessings of the Lord. The meaning of the name translates to "Yahweh is salvation" or "the Lord saves." It represents prophecy, righteousness, and hope.

Ian: You might agree that this is one of the commonly used names in Christian homes, and that is because of its deep meaning. It is said to have Scottish origin which denotes a variation of the name John. In short, meaning "God is gracious." The name reflects humility and gratitude for the blessings bestowed by God.

Ivan: This name is quite similar to the above one and is derived from the Hebrew name Yochanan, again, meaning "God is gracious." Someone carrying this name is said to have eternal blessings and mercy of the Almighty as it embodies God's grace.

Ignatius: It directly refers to St. Ignatius, one of the most influential figures in the Roman Catholic church back in the centuries. However, the term is derived from Latin and means "fiery." It is associated with a simple and graceful nature accompanied with a devotion to God and zeal in worship.

Iben: The meaning of this name is "harmony," both in musical terms as well as relationships. It is said that someone with this name will act as the head of the family when grown up and keep the family at peace with his impressive nature and suggestions.

Isidore: This isn't one of the easy names you come across in Christian families, thus making the name an unique one for your child. It is interpretated in religious context as "gift of God." The name beautifully admires and thanks God's blessings and providence. It revolves around the powerful quality of gratitude.