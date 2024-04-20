Choose The Ideal Sunscreen For Your Skin Type This Summer

Choose the right sunscreen | Canva

Only if we had the chance to stay back home and avoid the heat. But since we can’t do that, we must at least take good care of our skin in order to avoid getting tanned or being affected by the harmful rays. Even if you think you’re doing enough for your skin, the UV rays will find their way into your skin. It can surely be a daunting task to find yourself the right sunscreen since it is important to buy products according to your skin type for them to have the right effects. Let’s help you choose.

Understand Your Skin Type

Know what type your skin is and how it reacts to cold and hot weather. Is it oily, dry, sensitive, combination or normal skin? For oily skin, you could go for oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas. Go for sunscreens labeled as "matte" or "gel" for a lighter feel. For dry skin, you go for sunscreens with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides. For combination skin, choose lightweight formulas that won't feel heavy or greasy on oily areas. For sensitive skin, you need to be a little careful. Choose sunscreens labeled as "hypoallergenic" or "fragrance-free." Avoid sunscreens containing oxybenzone or other chemical filters that may cause irritation to your skin.

Choose a Broad Spectrum Sunscreen

A broad spectrum sunscreen means protection from both UVA and UVB rays. This is important for prevention of skin cancer but also gives protection to your face and skin from burns and premature aging.

Choose Sunscreens with SPF 30 or Higher

With the current heatwave and temperature soaring up to 40 degrees and more, sunscreens with SPF 30 or more will highly be effective. Choosing SPF 50 for oily skin will be a better choice so that your skin absorbs it better. There is a false myth about people with dark skin not needing sunscreen. Though melanin provides natural protection to the skin, every skin type, no matter what shade needs skin care and sunscreen for this matter.