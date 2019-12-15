Be you, the world will adjust': Amruta Fadnavis on dealing with negativity

For the first time in Maharashtra, we saw a completely new image of a CM’s wife. Weren’t you afraid of being singled out?

n I have always been my own person and coming from a liberal, progressive upbringing, continuing my own career was not even an option – it was a way of life! I was independent and career-oriented; thankfully, I married into another liberal family with an extremely supportive husband.

So after becoming the ‘First Lady’, there was no reason for me to not continue with my life. As far as the image of the ‘First Lady’ is concerned, I believe I represented today’s Maharashtra the best because many women of our great state are exactly like me! They manage their homes and careers beautifully. They are fiercely independent, yet completely attached to their families and society.

What have been the highs and lows you’ve seen as the wife of a powerful and popular politician?

When you are in the public eye, variable responses are inevitable for any act you do. The high points were the various platforms I got to put across my points and the opportunities I got to make a difference in people’s lives.

The low points would be the unfair criticism and trolling I received just because I am the wife of a powerful, popular politician. Sometimes, quotes and comments made by me were twisted and blown out of proportion by opponents for political mileage.

But this was also the time when a large section of our society and media stood by me; I am grateful to them. But I believe that with bouquets come the brickbats, and people in public life should be ready for both. When a pious act like bringing smiles on the faces of underprivileged children on Christmas Eve caused a ruckus, I realised that ignoring negativity was the best thing I could do.

How do you engage with your spouse despite the public scrutiny and the hectic schedules?

Marriage has to be based on love and trust. Without that, no marriage or even a relationship for that matter, will last. During my husband’s five-year tenure as CM of Maharashtra, he needed strong support from me… which I gave him by taking care of all the matters on the family front.

Once he became the CM, he could spend very little time with our daughter and me. But we ensured that no family issues or domestic matters came in the way of his duty. He is aware of that and values and respects the contribution we have made.

Moreover, I believe that a beautiful relationship does not depend only on how well we understand each other, but also on how well we manage misunderstandings. This keeps the marriage going and makes it even stronger.

What has Mumbai taught you?

Yes, I am absolutely in love with this city! It has given me a lot of love and support. What I like the most about Mumbai and its people is that it gives you space and yet it stands by you when you need support. It also has a very eclectic mix of Western and Indian values, and a rare combination of ancient and modern cultures.

So we have ultra modern sky-rises everywhere but in some corner, we will find ancient monuments like caves and temples. It really intrigues me.

But the best part of Mumbai is the way it treats women. Clichéd as it may sound, the fact remains that it is probably the only city where women feel safe even at 2 am.

The city has taught me the value of hard work, independence and to follow your passions and dreams wholeheartedly. If you do that, your dreams will come true, whether it is for the ‘First Lady’ or anyone who dares to dream. I learnt why Mumbai is called the city of dreams only after living here!

Living a full life... how do you achieve that?

We women are the real architects of our society and the source of every positive revolution! I have always believed the quote that many people love, but very few actually follow: ‘Be you, the world will adjust!’ It is the same message that I will give everyone – men and women. We have to be united in our fight for dignity.

What lies ahead for you personally?

I will continue to focus on my banking career, my social work and follow my passion of singing. Nothing has really changed for me as far as my professional and personal goals are concerned. I like to improve myself each day. As for what lies ahead for me, time will tell. Wait and watch!

(Andrea CostaBir is Editor, Savvy)