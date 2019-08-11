Art in times of pre-canvas

Think art and the mind faithfully conjures up images of painted canvases. But ever thought to ponder about the medium of artistic expression before colonial hybridisation ushered in the arrival of the canvas? ‘Before The Canvas’, the ongoing art exhibition at the Piramal Museum of Art attempts to give viewers an introduction to the form and evolution of a few of some of the earliest painting traditions in India.

It looks at the geographically and stylistically diverse works of art c. 16th to 18th century, tracing the traditional practice of making art on materials including paper, wood, cloth, mica and glass, amongst others.

Curator Vaishnavi Ramanathan, Curator & Art Historian, Piramal Museum of Art, explains, “Art is created on different surfaces or supports, each of which gives a distinct quality to the image produced. These supports determine not just the finish of the work, but several other factors such as its size, longevity, as well as price.

In India, paper, palm leaf, wood and cloth were some of the surfaces on which artists painted. Apart from these, novel supports such as mica and ivory were also used by artists. The nature of the support, and materials used on it, were determined by the geography of the region, the purpose of the image and the means of the patron. The introduction of the canvas consisting of hemp, linen or cotton wrapped on wooden stretchers changed image-making practices in the subcontinent.”