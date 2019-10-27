Art beat: Five on the same page

Groupies seem to be the new hangout for art aficionados, lovers, and collectors, all at one go! And Chemould Prescott Rd is the go to address to get your fix of the works of Anju Dodiya, Archana Hande, Mithu Sen, Nilima Sheikh and Reena Kallat where multimedia rules and creativity, freedom, history, medium all come together to provide the visual treat.

Just a coincidence that all are women artists. And, by the way women artists are nowadays making breakaway statements, more rebellious, defiant, than their male counterparts!

Their spectrum of ideas, forms and materials may not necessarily speak a similar language, but the scale, tangibly and conceptually converse with each other.