Art attack, going click-crazy & more...

Weep Year!

Yes, this is a leap year and the start of a new decade. But you could also term it as a weep year! We are talking about the expenses incurred during the end of last year and the beginning of this year.

Besides Christmas and New Year Eve parties that do not come cheap, there is the expenses of purchasing new clothes to look new in the new year.

Then you have to get a brand new haircut or hair styling which costs money. You have to buy or make cakes and Christmas sweets and wine and other drinks to offer to guests who drop by to wish you well.

As though all this is not enough, there is additional expenses incurred by way of baksheesh. Yes, the bread man, paper boy, washing woman, maid, postman, etc. all expect a fat packet at the year-end or new year beginning.